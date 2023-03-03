Rocky's Little Light, Wilson qualify for finals at NAIA championships Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BROOKINGS, S.D. — Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College are headed to Saturday's finals at the NAIA indoor track and field championships.Little Light won her heat in the women's mile with a time of 5:04.14. She ran the sixth fastest time overall and will join the top 10 finishers in the finals.Wilson placed third in his heat in the men's 3,000 meters with a time of 8:33.26. His clocking was the seventh fastest overall and he will join the top 12 finishers in the finals. Rocky's Seth Petsch finished fifth in the men's 800 meters with a time of 1:57.02. His time was the 17th fastest overall and he didn't advance to the finals.Jay Jetmore of Rocky will swing into action Saturday in the men's pole vault. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Indoor Track And Field Brookings,sd Naia Championships College-track Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Southern B boys: 'The Curse' is over for Red Lodge as Rams end long state-tournament drought Southern B girls: Winless 2 years ago, Huntley Project to face Big Timber in divisional title game Missoula Hellgate girls secure state tournament berth, advance to Western AA finals Montana State men earn 2 Big Sky awards; Bobcats, Grizzlies combine for 5 all-league selections
