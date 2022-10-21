PORTLAND — The men's and women's soccer teams from Rocky Mountain College won against Multnomah University on Friday in Cascade Conference competition.

The women prevailed by a 5-1 count, while the men came up with a 3-2 victory.

Rocky's Brynn Klinefelter led the way with three goals, with two of them coming in the second half.

Carly Roth, Laura Kellner and Klinefelter put the Battlin' Bears ahead quickly 3-0 with goals in the first half.

Mulnomah's lone shot resulted in a goal by Manuela Arango in the 72nd minute.

Rocky's men jumoed on top 2-0 on early goals by Maddox Gallia and Ethan Maquire.

After Multnomah tied the match early in the second half, the Bears won it on a goal by Niklas Kneller in the 55th minute.

Kneller has now scored a goal in three consecutive matches.

The Rocky women improved to 4-8-3 overall and 2-6-2 in conference with the win. The men are now 8-5-1 overall and 6-4 in conference.

