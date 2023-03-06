Rocky's Owens, Carroll's Pickens receive Frontier basketball awards Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jesse Owens of Rocky Mountain College and Jamie Pickens of Carroll College were chosen as the Frontier Conference's men's and women's basketball players of the week on Monday.Owens is a 5-foot-9 sophomore from Billings. Pickens is a 6-2 senior from Helena.Owens averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds during the Frontier Conference tournament, where he helped the Battlin' Bears reach the semifinals. He shot 48.5% from the field and made only one turnover in two games.Owens scored a career-high 25 points in a one-point loss to top-seeded Montana Tech in the semifinals. This was his first player-of-the-week accolade of his Rocky career.Carroll captured the Frontier tournament title with 67-52 semifinal win over the University of Providence, along with a 53-47 championship game victory over Montana Western.Pickens averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. She was 17 of 28 from the field (60.7 percent) and 10 of 14 from the free throw line.It was her fourth time this season as the player-of-the-week award winner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Basketball Players Of The Week Jesse Owens Jamie Pickens Rocky Mountain College Carroll College College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Aanen Moody's career night lifts Montana Grizzlies past Idaho State, into semifinals Boise blues: Montana Lady Griz lose to Eastern Washington in Big Sky quarterfinals Dancin' Jackets: Both MSU Billings hoops teams make NCAA tourney for first time since 2002 Montana State men handle Northern Colorado, advance to Big Sky tournament semifinals Hot-shooting Portland State women shock Montana State in Big Sky tournament quarterfinals
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.