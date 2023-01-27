Rocky's Zachary Bion places 54th in men's slalom at Utah race Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SNOWBIRD, Utah - Rocky Mountain College freshman Zachary Bion competed against some of the top NCAA skiers Friday in the men's slalom at the Westminster Invitational.In the day's first two runs, Bion finished with a combined time of 1:44.07, netting him a 54th place finish.Wilhe Normannseth of the University of Utah won with a clocking of 1:27.74. Bion didn't finish the first run of the second race.Normannseth also won that set of races in 1:33.53.The Rocky team will be back in action on Tuesday at the Montana State Invitational at Bridger Bowl. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Ski Racing Zachary Bion Westminster Invitational Snowbird, Utah College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured As Malta, Lady Griz legend Skyla Sisco fights cancer, Hi-Line rivals team up to help Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach: Following his father's footsteps Grateful eight: Montana State’s last 2017 signees reflect on special football careers Carroll women break tie in standings, beat Rocky Mountain College; Andrew Cook, Jonny Hillman lead Saints past Battlin' Bears Montana Lady Griz upset Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State
