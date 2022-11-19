EVANS, Ga. — Iowa Western defeated former Billings Skyview star Jordan Roe and Salt Lake Community College 1-0 Saturday afternoon in the NJCAA Division I national championship match for women's soccer.
The winning Reivers (20-3-1) got an unassisted goal from Marta Llopis at the 35:56 mark for the win. It was her 23rd goal of the season.
Roe, a sophomore, played 54 minutes as a midfielder for the Bruins (14-4-2).
Iowa Western outshot SLCC, 18-8. The Reivers' goalie had five saves.
