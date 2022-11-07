All-Frontier Conference

Cross Country Team

Women

Runner of the year: Sydney little Light, Rocky Mountain College

Coach of the year: Shannon Flynn, Carroll College

All-Conference: Katelyn McKay, Sr., Carroll College; Hannah Sempf, Fr., Carroll College; Reghan Orley, Sr., Carroll College; Natalie Yocum, Sr., Carroll College; Carlin Manning, So., Montana Tech; Hailey Nelson, So., Montana Tech; Morgan Basely, Sr., Montana Western; Araceli Ramirez, Sr., Montana Western; Sydney Little Light, Sr., Rocky Mountain College; Jayden Woodland, Fr., Rocky Mountain College.

Men

Runner of the year: Jackson Wilson, Rocky Mountain College

Coach of the year: Shannon Flynn, Carroll College

All-conference: Bryce Gardner, Fr., Carroll College; Connor O'Hara, Jr., Carroll College; Zach Rector, Jr., Carroll College; Spencer Swaim, Sr., Carroll College; Ewin Kipainoi, Jr., Montana Tech; Justin Morgan, So., Montana Tech; Jonathan Harrison, Sr., Montana Western; Brant Heiner, Fr., Montana Western; Luke Lutz, Jr., Montana Western; Jackson Wilson, Jr., Rocky Mountain College.

