All-Frontier Conference
Cross Country Team
Women
Runner of the year: Sydney little Light, Rocky Mountain College
Coach of the year: Shannon Flynn, Carroll College
All-Conference: Katelyn McKay, Sr., Carroll College; Hannah Sempf, Fr., Carroll College; Reghan Orley, Sr., Carroll College; Natalie Yocum, Sr., Carroll College; Carlin Manning, So., Montana Tech; Hailey Nelson, So., Montana Tech; Morgan Basely, Sr., Montana Western; Araceli Ramirez, Sr., Montana Western; Sydney Little Light, Sr., Rocky Mountain College; Jayden Woodland, Fr., Rocky Mountain College.
Men
Runner of the year: Jackson Wilson, Rocky Mountain College
Coach of the year: Shannon Flynn, Carroll College
All-conference: Bryce Gardner, Fr., Carroll College; Connor O'Hara, Jr., Carroll College; Zach Rector, Jr., Carroll College; Spencer Swaim, Sr., Carroll College; Ewin Kipainoi, Jr., Montana Tech; Justin Morgan, So., Montana Tech; Jonathan Harrison, Sr., Montana Western; Brant Heiner, Fr., Montana Western; Luke Lutz, Jr., Montana Western; Jackson Wilson, Jr., Rocky Mountain College.
