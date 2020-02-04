Northeastern JC 12, Dawson CC 0
Northeastern JC 11, Dawson CC 5
Northeastern JC 7, Dawson CC 6 (eight innings)
Northeastern JC 6, Dawson CC 2
The games, a pair of doubleheaders at Northeastern JC, marked the first four of the season for the Buccaneers.
In the second game, Keenan O'Brien had two RBIs and Andres Artola, Kyle Graham and James Arend notched two hits apiece.
In the third game, Northeastern hit a walk-off infield hit in the eighth inning. Austin Robertson went the distance, pitching 7.1 innings.
In the finale, the Bucs led 2-0 after the first. Kayne McGee and Arend each had an RBI for DCC.
