Western Nebraska 12, MCC 3
Highlights: On Saturday in Miles City Dawson Parry hit a three-run homer to center field to lead the Pioneers. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for MCC.
Western Nebraska 4, MCC 3
Highlights: In the second game of a twin bill Saturday Western Nebraska rallied from a three-run deficit by scoring three runs in the sixth and the winning run in the top of the seventh. MCC starting pitcher Chase Linn worked 5 2/3 innings, fanning five and walking three, but was chased in the sixth when the winners scored three runs and had three hits. Tim Holyk batted 2-3 with a solo homer and Hunter Lasko hit a two-run blast in the fourth.
Western Nebraska 7, MCC 2
Highlights: On Sunday, Western Nebraska held the Pioneers to four hits. Cade Stuff, Dawson Perry, Ian Krump and Hunter Lasko all had singles for Miles Community College.
MCC 8, Western Nebraska 0
Highlights: Jett Hasegawa pitched a complete game three-hitter while fanning five and walking three as Miles CC concluded the four-game set with a win. The Pioneers are no 14-9 overall. Mason Flanary stroked a three-run homer and Deklan Harper was 3-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Dawson Perry hit a run-scoring double and Hunter Lasko was 2-4 with an RBI and a run.
