MSU 52, San Diego 10
|San Diego
|0
|0
|7
|3
|—
|10
|Montana St.
|21
|14
|10
|7
|—
|52
First Quarter
MTST—Snell 7 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 12:41
MTST—Elliott 65 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 07:21
MTST—Ifanse 9 run (Glessner kick), 01:30
Second Quarter
MTST—Okada 28 interception return (Glessner kick), 12:19
MTST—Andersen 40 interception return (Glessner kick), 02:39
Third Quarter
MTST—Martin 1 run (Glessner kick), 13:54
MTST—FG Glessner 43, 07:08
USD—Gadinis 19 pass from Erickson (Eickert kick), 03:09
Fourth Quarter
MTST—Pickering 2 pass from Bauman (Glessner kick), 12:59
USD—FG Eickert 28, 06:56
|USD
|MTST
|First downs
|13
|22
|Rushes-yards
|35-78
|40-305
|Passing
|126
|235
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-26-2
|14-25-0
|Return Yards
|11
|-3
|Punts-Avg.
|8-41.5
|3-43.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|3-20
|3-40
|Time of Possession
|31:12
|28:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—San Diego, Te. Smith 12-27, Ja. Reed 2-21, Rh. Hanson 4-18, Em. Martinez 10-17, Ju. Erickson 3-6, Lo. Gingg 1-4, Team 1-1, Ma. Randall 2-(minus 16). Montana St., Is. Ifanse 10-109, Ma. McKay 9-61, To. Mellott 2-46, Ca. Bauman 4-40, El. Elliott 8-24, Ja. Martin 5-18, Ch. Brown 1-5, Ga. Coon 1-2.
PASSING—San Diego, Ju. Erickson 5-9-0-85, Ma. Randall 7-17-2-41. Montana St., Ma. McKay 12-22-0-224, Ca. Bauman 2-2-0-11, Tu. Rovig 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—San Diego, Ch. Brown 2-38, Em. Martinez 2-25, Mi. Carner 1-22, Mi. Gadinis 2-20, Ja. Reed 1-9, No. Thomas 1-9, Va. Jefferson 2-5, Te. Smith 1-(minus 2). Montana St., El. Elliott 1-65, La. McCutcheon 3-61, Wi. Patterson 3-43, De. Snell 3-42, Tr. Pickering 3-14, Ca. Gardner 1-10.
Wyoming 45, Ball St. 12
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|6
|6
|—
|12
|Wyoming
|10
|21
|0
|14
|—
|45
First Quarter
WYO—FG Hoyland 24, 7:40.
WYO—Blakenbaker 50 interception return (Hoyland kick), 5:46.
Second Quarter
WYO—Welch 1 pass from Chambers (Hoyland kick), 14:55.
WYO—McNeely 16 run (Hoyland kick), 3:51.
WYO—Chambers 1 run (Hoyland kick), :17.
Third Quarter
BALL—W.Jones 1 run (kick failed), 1:59.
Fourth Quarter
WYO—Valladay 1 run (Hoyland kick), 11:04.
BALL—Steele 19 run (pass failed), 8:21.
WYO—Muma 45 interception return (Hoyland kick), 6:35.
|BALL
|WYO
|First downs
|18
|19
|Total Net Yards
|260
|378
|Rushes-yards
|41-118
|39-177
|Passing
|142
|201
|Punt Returns
|2-26
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-63
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-95
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-34-2
|14-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-47
|1-6
|Punts
|6-42.0
|5-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|30:22
|29:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Ball St., Steele 13-76, W.Jones 10-47, Hall 2-9, Marcus 3-4, Paddock 2-(minus 9), Plitt 11-(minus 9). Wyoming, Valladay 14-61, McNeely 6-48, Swen 10-43, Chambers 7-21, Hollingsworth 1-2, Eberhardt 1-2.
PASSING—Ball St., Paddock 13-20-1-82, Plitt 8-14-1-60. Wyoming, Chambers 14-23-0-201.
RECEIVING—Ball St., Jackson 10-92, Hall 3-20, Williams 2-5, Brenson 1-9, Rudy 1-6, McGaughy 1-4, Tate 1-4, Tyler 1-2, I.Dunnuck 1-0. Wyoming, Neyor 4-84, Valladay 2-43, O'Brien 2-27, Welch 2-7, T.Smith 1-15, Christensen 1-9, Cobbs 1-9, Eberhardt 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
