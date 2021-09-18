MSU 52, San Diego 10

San Diego007310
Montana St.211410752

First Quarter

MTST—Snell 7 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 12:41

MTST—Elliott 65 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 07:21

MTST—Ifanse 9 run (Glessner kick), 01:30

Second Quarter

MTST—Okada 28 interception return (Glessner kick), 12:19

MTST—Andersen 40 interception return (Glessner kick), 02:39

Third Quarter

MTST—Martin 1 run (Glessner kick), 13:54

MTST—FG Glessner 43, 07:08

USD—Gadinis 19 pass from Erickson (Eickert kick), 03:09

Fourth Quarter

MTST—Pickering 2 pass from Bauman (Glessner kick), 12:59

USD—FG Eickert 28, 06:56

 USDMTST
First downs1322
Rushes-yards35-7840-305
Passing126235
Comp-Att-Int12-26-214-25-0
Return Yards11-3
Punts-Avg.8-41.53-43.3
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalty-Yards3-203-40
Time of Possession31:1228:48

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—San Diego, Te. Smith 12-27, Ja. Reed 2-21, Rh. Hanson 4-18, Em. Martinez 10-17, Ju. Erickson 3-6, Lo. Gingg 1-4, Team 1-1, Ma. Randall 2-(minus 16). Montana St., Is. Ifanse 10-109, Ma. McKay 9-61, To. Mellott 2-46, Ca. Bauman 4-40, El. Elliott 8-24, Ja. Martin 5-18, Ch. Brown 1-5, Ga. Coon 1-2.

PASSING—San Diego, Ju. Erickson 5-9-0-85, Ma. Randall 7-17-2-41. Montana St., Ma. McKay 12-22-0-224, Ca. Bauman 2-2-0-11, Tu. Rovig 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—San Diego, Ch. Brown 2-38, Em. Martinez 2-25, Mi. Carner 1-22, Mi. Gadinis 2-20, Ja. Reed 1-9, No. Thomas 1-9, Va. Jefferson 2-5, Te. Smith 1-(minus 2). Montana St., El. Elliott 1-65, La. McCutcheon 3-61, Wi. Patterson 3-43, De. Snell 3-42, Tr. Pickering 3-14, Ca. Gardner 1-10.

 Wyoming 45, Ball St. 12 

Ball St.006612
Wyoming102101445

First Quarter

WYO—FG Hoyland 24, 7:40.

WYO—Blakenbaker 50 interception return (Hoyland kick), 5:46.

Second Quarter

WYO—Welch 1 pass from Chambers (Hoyland kick), 14:55.

WYO—McNeely 16 run (Hoyland kick), 3:51.

WYO—Chambers 1 run (Hoyland kick), :17.

Third Quarter

BALL—W.Jones 1 run (kick failed), 1:59.

Fourth Quarter

WYO—Valladay 1 run (Hoyland kick), 11:04.

BALL—Steele 19 run (pass failed), 8:21.

WYO—Muma 45 interception return (Hoyland kick), 6:35. 

 

 BALLWYO
First downs1819
Total Net Yards260378
Rushes-yards41-11839-177
Passing142201
Punt Returns2-261-0
Kickoff Returns1-630-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-95
Comp-Att-Int21-34-214-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost6-471-6
Punts6-42.05-48.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards3-254-40
Time of Possession30:2229:38

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Ball St., Steele 13-76, W.Jones 10-47, Hall 2-9, Marcus 3-4, Paddock 2-(minus 9), Plitt 11-(minus 9). Wyoming, Valladay 14-61, McNeely 6-48, Swen 10-43, Chambers 7-21, Hollingsworth 1-2, Eberhardt 1-2.

PASSING—Ball St., Paddock 13-20-1-82, Plitt 8-14-1-60. Wyoming, Chambers 14-23-0-201.

RECEIVING—Ball St., Jackson 10-92, Hall 3-20, Williams 2-5, Brenson 1-9, Rudy 1-6, McGaughy 1-4, Tate 1-4, Tyler 1-2, I.Dunnuck 1-0. Wyoming, Neyor 4-84, Valladay 2-43, O'Brien 2-27, Welch 2-7, T.Smith 1-15, Christensen 1-9, Cobbs 1-9, Eberhardt 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

