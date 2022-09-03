 

College of Idaho 21, Rocky 18

C of I;14;0;7;0;—;21
Rocky;0;12;6;0;—;18

C of I — Hunter Gilbert 1 run (Spencer Fiske kick), 6:53 1st

C of I — Gilbert 1 run (Fiske kick), 0:01 1st

RMC — Austin Drake 27 FG, 10:04 2nd

RMC — Drake 23 FG, 4:47 2nd

RMC — Zaire Wilcox 2 run (pass failed) :36 2nd

C of I — Jon Schofield 64 pass from Andy Peters (Fiske kick), 8:59 3rd

RMC — Wilcox 3 run (kick blocked), 7:41 3rd

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS 

RUSHING — C of I: Hunter Gilbert 16-82, Alexander Allamar 14-65, Ryan Hibbs 1-13, Jon Schofield 2-12, Ed Osterberger 4-7, Gavin Ozuna 1-1, Andy Peters 5-(-1), Kai Posey 1-(-4). RMC: Zaire Wilcox 9-28, Nathan Dick 11-26, DeNiro Killian 3-23, George Tribble 1-12, Cade Lambert 2-4, Daylon Lambert 1-2.

PASSING — C of I: Andy Peters 19-37-2 — 258, Ryan Hibbs 1-2-0 — 0. RMC: Nathan Dick 20-41-1 — 232, George Tribble 3-8-0 — 26.

RECEIVING — C of I: Jon Schofield 4-106, Jake Nadley 8-98, Kai Posey 4-34, Ben Hruby 1-12, Hunter Gilbert 2-12, Gavin Ozuna 1-(-4).  RMC: DeNiro Killian 3-94, Donavan Sellgren 5-63, Trae Henry 5-50, Andrew Simon 4-23, Isaiah Tennell 1-12, Zaire Wilcox 2-8, Jack Waddell 1-4, Daylon Lambert 1-3, Cade Lambert 1-1.

Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37, 2OT

Tulsa317770337
Wyoming1077103340

First Quarter

WYO—E.Gibbs 0 fumble return (Hoyland kick), 14:23.

TLSA—FG Long 32, 9:02.

WYO—FG Hoyland 25, :54.

Second Quarter

TLSA—S.Anderson 1 run (Long kick), 8:27.

TLSA—FG Long 27, 2:48.

WYO—Pelissier 48 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), :57.

TLSA—Mal.Jones 5 pass from Brin (Long kick), :08.

Third Quarter

WYO—Marquez 18 punt return (Hoyland kick), 12:12.

TLSA—Santana 41 pass from Brin (Long kick), 8:12.

Fourth Quarter

TLSA—Stokes 19 pass from Brin (Long kick), 14:54.

WYO—FG Hoyland 55, 10:53.

WYO—Cobbs 51 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), 6:19.

First Overtime

TLSA—FG Long 25, :00.

WYO—FG Hoyland 25, :00.

Second Overtime

WYO—FG Hoyland 30, :00. 

 TLSAWYO
First downs2517
Total Net Yards521399
Rushes-yards33-6137-143
Passing460256
Punt Returns1-141-18
Kickoff Returns1-211-30
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int30-52-020-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-350-0
Punts4-38.255-47.8
Fumbles-Lost2-21-1
Penalties-Yards7-656-56
Time of Possession30:4529:15

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tulsa, S.Anderson 10-40, Ford 7-26, Gary 3-6, B.Jackson 2-4, (Team) 2-(minus 3), Brin 9-(minus 12). Wyoming, Peasley 10-45, Swen 11-40, McNeely 6-26, Pelissier 2-19, James 2-9, Braasch 4-8, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING—Tulsa, Brin 30-52-0-460. Wyoming, Peasley 20-30-0-256.

RECEIVING—Tulsa, Stokes 11-169, Santana 7-102, M.Jones 6-103, Epps 4-79, Tryon 1-7, Ford 1-0. Wyoming, Cobbs 5-77, Christensen 4-45, Pelissier 3-67, James 2-34, Wieland 2-20, Braasch 2-10, Swen 1-2, Welch 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tulsa, Long 49, Long 43. Wyoming, Hoyland 44.

Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0

 

Northwestern St.00000
Montana131371447

First Quarter

MONT—Roberts 30 pass from Johnson (Capser kick), 11:26

MONT—Roberts 13 pass from Johnson (kick blocked), 03:04

Second Quarter

MONT—Knight 7 run (run failed), 02:23

MONT—Flink 32 punt return (Capser kick), 00:34

Third Quarter

MONT—Bergen 14 pass from Johnson (Botkin kick), 07:47

Fourth Quarter

MONT—Bergen 47 pass from Johnson (Botkin kick), 13:08

MONT—Ostmo 36 run (Capser kick), 12:22

 NWSTMONT
First downs1624
Rushes-yards33-3642-211
Passing183253
Comp-Att-Int29-42-219-29-0
Return Yards9797
Punts-Avg.9-33.33-44.7
Fumbles-Lost4-31-0
Penalty-Yards10-1106-55
Time of Possession31:4728:13

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Northwestern St., Sc. Adams 11-33, Ko. Burrell 5-14, Ga. Johnson 5-4, Si. Veasley 1-1, Ke. Lacy 3-(minus 2), Mi. Fallin 8-(minus 14). Montana, Lu. Johnson 7-76, Ni. Ostmo 9-62, Xa. Harris 8-29, Ma. Knight 6-26, Ju. Bergen 1-12, Is. Childs 4-6, Co. Janacaro 2-6, Team 1-0, Da. Britt 4-(minus 6).

PASSING—Northwestern St., Mi. Fallin 29-42-2-183. Montana, Lu. Johnson 15-24-0-208, Da. Britt 4-5-0-45.

RECEIVING—Northwestern St., Ke. King 6-56, Ja. Antonio 6-43, Ja. Walters 3-30, Ja. Thomas 4-18, Za. Patterson 3-14, Sc. Adams 2-10, Ja. Mitchell 1-6, Si. Veasley 1-6, Tr. Jones 1-2, Ke. Lacy 1-1, Ko. Burrell 1-(minus 3). Montana, Mi. Roberts 6-103, Ju. Bergen 2-61, Ni. Williams 3-38, Ma. Flowers 1-29, Aa. Fontes 2-9, Dr. Deck 1-7, Co. Grossman 1-3, Ke. White 2-2, Ma. Knight 1-1.

