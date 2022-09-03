College of Idaho 21, Rocky 18
|C of I;14;0;7;0;—;21
|Rocky;0;12;6;0;—;18
C of I — Hunter Gilbert 1 run (Spencer Fiske kick), 6:53 1st
C of I — Gilbert 1 run (Fiske kick), 0:01 1st
RMC — Austin Drake 27 FG, 10:04 2nd
RMC — Drake 23 FG, 4:47 2nd
RMC — Zaire Wilcox 2 run (pass failed) :36 2nd
C of I — Jon Schofield 64 pass from Andy Peters (Fiske kick), 8:59 3rd
RMC — Wilcox 3 run (kick blocked), 7:41 3rd
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C of I: Hunter Gilbert 16-82, Alexander Allamar 14-65, Ryan Hibbs 1-13, Jon Schofield 2-12, Ed Osterberger 4-7, Gavin Ozuna 1-1, Andy Peters 5-(-1), Kai Posey 1-(-4). RMC: Zaire Wilcox 9-28, Nathan Dick 11-26, DeNiro Killian 3-23, George Tribble 1-12, Cade Lambert 2-4, Daylon Lambert 1-2.
PASSING — C of I: Andy Peters 19-37-2 — 258, Ryan Hibbs 1-2-0 — 0. RMC: Nathan Dick 20-41-1 — 232, George Tribble 3-8-0 — 26.
RECEIVING — C of I: Jon Schofield 4-106, Jake Nadley 8-98, Kai Posey 4-34, Ben Hruby 1-12, Hunter Gilbert 2-12, Gavin Ozuna 1-(-4). RMC: DeNiro Killian 3-94, Donavan Sellgren 5-63, Trae Henry 5-50, Andrew Simon 4-23, Isaiah Tennell 1-12, Zaire Wilcox 2-8, Jack Waddell 1-4, Daylon Lambert 1-3, Cade Lambert 1-1.
Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37, 2OT
|Tulsa
|3
|17
|7
|7
|0
|3
|—
|37
|Wyoming
|10
|7
|7
|10
|3
|3
|—
|40
First Quarter
WYO—E.Gibbs 0 fumble return (Hoyland kick), 14:23.
TLSA—FG Long 32, 9:02.
WYO—FG Hoyland 25, :54.
Second Quarter
TLSA—S.Anderson 1 run (Long kick), 8:27.
TLSA—FG Long 27, 2:48.
WYO—Pelissier 48 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), :57.
TLSA—Mal.Jones 5 pass from Brin (Long kick), :08.
Third Quarter
WYO—Marquez 18 punt return (Hoyland kick), 12:12.
TLSA—Santana 41 pass from Brin (Long kick), 8:12.
Fourth Quarter
TLSA—Stokes 19 pass from Brin (Long kick), 14:54.
WYO—FG Hoyland 55, 10:53.
WYO—Cobbs 51 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), 6:19.
First Overtime
TLSA—FG Long 25, :00.
WYO—FG Hoyland 25, :00.
Second Overtime
WYO—FG Hoyland 30, :00.
|TLSA
|WYO
|First downs
|25
|17
|Total Net Yards
|521
|399
|Rushes-yards
|33-61
|37-143
|Passing
|460
|256
|Punt Returns
|1-14
|1-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-52-0
|20-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-35
|0-0
|Punts
|4-38.25
|5-47.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-65
|6-56
|Time of Possession
|30:45
|29:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tulsa, S.Anderson 10-40, Ford 7-26, Gary 3-6, B.Jackson 2-4, (Team) 2-(minus 3), Brin 9-(minus 12). Wyoming, Peasley 10-45, Swen 11-40, McNeely 6-26, Pelissier 2-19, James 2-9, Braasch 4-8, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING—Tulsa, Brin 30-52-0-460. Wyoming, Peasley 20-30-0-256.
RECEIVING—Tulsa, Stokes 11-169, Santana 7-102, M.Jones 6-103, Epps 4-79, Tryon 1-7, Ford 1-0. Wyoming, Cobbs 5-77, Christensen 4-45, Pelissier 3-67, James 2-34, Wieland 2-20, Braasch 2-10, Swen 1-2, Welch 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tulsa, Long 49, Long 43. Wyoming, Hoyland 44.
Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Montana
|13
|13
|7
|14
|—
|47
First Quarter
MONT—Roberts 30 pass from Johnson (Capser kick), 11:26
MONT—Roberts 13 pass from Johnson (kick blocked), 03:04Second Quarter
MONT—Knight 7 run (run failed), 02:23
MONT—Flink 32 punt return (Capser kick), 00:34Third Quarter
MONT—Bergen 14 pass from Johnson (Botkin kick), 07:47Fourth Quarter
MONT—Bergen 47 pass from Johnson (Botkin kick), 13:08
MONT—Ostmo 36 run (Capser kick), 12:22
|NWST
|MONT
|First downs
|16
|24
|Rushes-yards
|33-36
|42-211
|Passing
|183
|253
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-42-2
|19-29-0
|Return Yards
|97
|97
|Punts-Avg.
|9-33.3
|3-44.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-3
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|10-110
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|31:47
|28:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Northwestern St., Sc. Adams 11-33, Ko. Burrell 5-14, Ga. Johnson 5-4, Si. Veasley 1-1, Ke. Lacy 3-(minus 2), Mi. Fallin 8-(minus 14). Montana, Lu. Johnson 7-76, Ni. Ostmo 9-62, Xa. Harris 8-29, Ma. Knight 6-26, Ju. Bergen 1-12, Is. Childs 4-6, Co. Janacaro 2-6, Team 1-0, Da. Britt 4-(minus 6).
PASSING—Northwestern St., Mi. Fallin 29-42-2-183. Montana, Lu. Johnson 15-24-0-208, Da. Britt 4-5-0-45.
RECEIVING—Northwestern St., Ke. King 6-56, Ja. Antonio 6-43, Ja. Walters 3-30, Ja. Thomas 4-18, Za. Patterson 3-14, Sc. Adams 2-10, Ja. Mitchell 1-6, Si. Veasley 1-6, Tr. Jones 1-2, Ke. Lacy 1-1, Ko. Burrell 1-(minus 3). Montana, Mi. Roberts 6-103, Ju. Bergen 2-61, Ni. Williams 3-38, Ma. Flowers 1-29, Aa. Fontes 2-9, Dr. Deck 1-7, Co. Grossman 1-3, Ke. White 2-2, Ma. Knight 1-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.