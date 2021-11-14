Montana 30, N. Arizona 3

(Saturday)

Montana01371030
N. Arizona00303

Second Quarter

MONT—Childs 8 run (Macias kick), 13:10

MONT—FG Macias 27, 05:00

MONT—FG Macias 49, 00:00

Third Quarter

NAU—FG Aguilar 43, 12:34

MONT—O'Connell 14 fumble return (Macias kick), 04:55

Fourth Quarter

MONT—FG Macias 24, 09:00

MONT—Graves 25 interception return (Macias kick), 01:11

 MONTNAU
First downs229
Rushes-yards33-10336-55
Passing32499
Comp-Att-Int24-42-114-32-3
Return Yards2889
Punts-Avg.7-50.79-48.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalty-Yards3-298-66
Time of Possession32:1127:49

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Montana, Xa. Harris 18-70, Is. Childs 6-15, Ca. Humphrey 5-12, Kr. Brown 1-5, Ro. Patterson 1-2, Dr. Turner 2-(minus 1). N. Arizona, Ke. Daniels 16-42, Tr. Vance 1-25, He. Beemiller 1-2, Ty. Grubbs 4-0, Ca. Millen 8-(minus 7), Ni. Haen 6-(minus 7).

PASSING—Montana, Ca. Humphrey 21-37-1-280, Kr. Brown 3-4-0-44, Team 0-1-0-0. N. Arizona, Ni. Haen 10-21-2-79, Ca. Millen 4-11-1-20.

RECEIVING—Montana, Co. Grossman 3-93, Ry. Simpson 3-66, Mi. Roberts 5-57, Sa. Akem 6-51, Ju. Bergen 2-30, Ma. Flowers 2-11, Xa. Harris 1-9, Er. Barker 1-4, Is. Childs 1-3. N. Arizona, Ja. Glaspie 4-44, Dr. Hall 2-17, Ke. Daniels 3-14, Ma. Kempton 3-13, Co. Owen 2-11.

MSU 20, Idaho 13

(Saturday)

Idaho0103013
Montana St.760720

First Quarter

MTST—Mellott 9 run (Glessner kick), 03:38

Second Quarter

IDHO—FG Prescott 40, 10:33

MTST—Mellott 23 run (kick blocked), 05:17

IDHO—Traynor 30 pass from Borisch (Prescott kick), 00:34

Third Quarter

IDHO—FG Prescott 46, 02:35

Fourth Quarter

MTST—Mellott 3 run (Glessner kick), 02:16

 IDHOMTST
First downs1420
Rushes-yards38-12050-258
Passing157106
Comp-Att-Int8-18-010-16-1
Return Yards170
Punts-Avg.5-38.24-44.5
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalty-Yards4-253-30
Time of Possession27:0132:59

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Idaho, Za. Borisch 23-70, Ro. Johnson 12-40, El. Cummings 2-9, Au. Carter 1-1. Montana St., Is. Ifanse 9-84, To. Mellott 13-68, El. Elliott 6-49, La. Sumner 14-46, Wi. Patterson 1-11, Ma. McKay 3-2, De. Hosey 1-1, La. McCutcheon 1-(minus 1), Team 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—Idaho, Za. Borisch 8-18-0-157. Montana St., Ma. McKay 9-14-1-104, To. Mellott 1-2-0-2.

RECEIVING—Idaho, El. Cummings 2-52, Te. Traynor 2-39, Me. Stevenson 2-33, Co. Whitney 1-25, Ro. Johnson 1-8. Montana St., La. McCutcheon 3-61, Na. Stewart 2-21, Is. Ifanse 1-15, Wi. Patterson 3-12, La. Sumner 1-(minus 3).

Tags

Load comments