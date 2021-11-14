Montana 30, N. Arizona 3
(Saturday)
|Montana
|0
|13
|7
|10
|—
|30
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—
|3
Second Quarter
MONT—Childs 8 run (Macias kick), 13:10
MONT—FG Macias 27, 05:00
MONT—FG Macias 49, 00:00
Third Quarter
NAU—FG Aguilar 43, 12:34
MONT—O'Connell 14 fumble return (Macias kick), 04:55
Fourth Quarter
MONT—FG Macias 24, 09:00
MONT—Graves 25 interception return (Macias kick), 01:11
|MONT
|NAU
|First downs
|22
|9
|Rushes-yards
|33-103
|36-55
|Passing
|324
|99
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-42-1
|14-32-3
|Return Yards
|28
|89
|Punts-Avg.
|7-50.7
|9-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|3-29
|8-66
|Time of Possession
|32:11
|27:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Montana, Xa. Harris 18-70, Is. Childs 6-15, Ca. Humphrey 5-12, Kr. Brown 1-5, Ro. Patterson 1-2, Dr. Turner 2-(minus 1). N. Arizona, Ke. Daniels 16-42, Tr. Vance 1-25, He. Beemiller 1-2, Ty. Grubbs 4-0, Ca. Millen 8-(minus 7), Ni. Haen 6-(minus 7).
PASSING—Montana, Ca. Humphrey 21-37-1-280, Kr. Brown 3-4-0-44, Team 0-1-0-0. N. Arizona, Ni. Haen 10-21-2-79, Ca. Millen 4-11-1-20.
RECEIVING—Montana, Co. Grossman 3-93, Ry. Simpson 3-66, Mi. Roberts 5-57, Sa. Akem 6-51, Ju. Bergen 2-30, Ma. Flowers 2-11, Xa. Harris 1-9, Er. Barker 1-4, Is. Childs 1-3. N. Arizona, Ja. Glaspie 4-44, Dr. Hall 2-17, Ke. Daniels 3-14, Ma. Kempton 3-13, Co. Owen 2-11.
MSU 20, Idaho 13
(Saturday)
|Idaho
|0
|10
|3
|0
|—
|13
|Montana St.
|7
|6
|0
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
MTST—Mellott 9 run (Glessner kick), 03:38
Second Quarter
IDHO—FG Prescott 40, 10:33
MTST—Mellott 23 run (kick blocked), 05:17
IDHO—Traynor 30 pass from Borisch (Prescott kick), 00:34
Third Quarter
IDHO—FG Prescott 46, 02:35
Fourth Quarter
MTST—Mellott 3 run (Glessner kick), 02:16
|IDHO
|MTST
|First downs
|14
|20
|Rushes-yards
|38-120
|50-258
|Passing
|157
|106
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-18-0
|10-16-1
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|5-38.2
|4-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|4-25
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|27:01
|32:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Idaho, Za. Borisch 23-70, Ro. Johnson 12-40, El. Cummings 2-9, Au. Carter 1-1. Montana St., Is. Ifanse 9-84, To. Mellott 13-68, El. Elliott 6-49, La. Sumner 14-46, Wi. Patterson 1-11, Ma. McKay 3-2, De. Hosey 1-1, La. McCutcheon 1-(minus 1), Team 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—Idaho, Za. Borisch 8-18-0-157. Montana St., Ma. McKay 9-14-1-104, To. Mellott 1-2-0-2.
RECEIVING—Idaho, El. Cummings 2-52, Te. Traynor 2-39, Me. Stevenson 2-33, Co. Whitney 1-25, Ro. Johnson 1-8. Montana St., La. McCutcheon 3-61, Na. Stewart 2-21, Is. Ifanse 1-15, Wi. Patterson 3-12, La. Sumner 1-(minus 3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.