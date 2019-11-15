Men's basketball
Montana State 59, App State 56
|MSU
|24
|35
|—
|59
|App State
|25
|31
|—
|56
Montana State (2-1): Harald Frey 16, Devin Kirby 12, Amin Adamu 10, Mychael Paulo 7, Jubrile Belo 6, Zeke Quinlan 4, Ladan Ricketts 2, Finn Fleute 2.
Appalachian State (2-2): Justin Forrest 27, Isaac Johnson 5, James Lewis Jr. 4, Adrian Delph 3, Hunter Seacat 10, Michael Bibby 5, Donovan Gregory 2.
Northwest College 104, Bismarck State 84
|Bismarck
|46
|38
|—
|84
|Northwest
|41
|63
|—
|104
Bismarck State: Leyton Lang 7, Ashton Grady 7, Tanner Davis 6, Hart Andes 13, Kyler McGillis 13, Shaamar Andrews 5, Ngor Deng 2, Jalen Ziegler 7, Cobe Begger 2, Cody Perkins 6, Trapper Jacobs 4, Macauley Young 12.
Northwest College: Kyle Brown 23, Seth Mason 16, Jerome Mabry 11, Josh Petteno 14, Alan Swenson 8, Ron Fell 7, Jahquel Goss 2, Max Dehon 6, Mysen McArthur 4, Rambo Badyal 6, Eric Jackson 7.
Miles Community College 104, Jamestown College JV 62
|Jamestown JV
|28
|34
|—
|62
|Miles CC
|50
|54
|—
|104
Jamestown JV (62): Dylan Fruth 7, Tate Olson 11, Jayden Carlisle 2, Zac Centers 13, Devon Schultz 14, Austin Schmidt 2, Trey West 2, Adam Williams 7, Sebastian Bear 4.
Miles CC (104): Jakim Ricketts 8, Deondre Northey 12, Akeemis Williams 15, Gedeon Buzangu 14, Isaac Abergut 7, Favour Chukwukelu 14, Gabe Gundlach 6, Rylan Gauthier 9, Jayvon Lewis 8, Dunstan Esimone 4, Irvin Katumbayi 6.
Gillette College 82, Dawson Community College 80
|Dawson CC
|40
|40
|—
|80
|Gillette
|31
|51
|—
|82
Dawson CC (80): Kolten Hitt 9, Man Man Baker 18, CJ Nelson 9, Jordan Masis 6, Camron Dunfee 18, Romeo Parker 4, Beau Santistevan 11, Charles Lampten 5.
Gillette (82): Mason Archambualt 17, Bradley Akhile 11, Gary Solomon 15, Tarig Eisa 12, Anthony Felisma 7, Joe Jones 2, Jayden Coke 12, Isaac Mushila 6.
