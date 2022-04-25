Big Sky Region
at University of Providence
April 22-23
Men's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 715.00, 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 470.00, 3. Dawson Community College DAWSON 250.00, 4. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 220.00, 5. Northwest College NWC 100.00, 6. Miles Community College MILES 40.00.
Women's team scores: 1. University of Montana, Western UMTW 430.00, 2. Montana State University MTSU 390.00, 3. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 315.00, 4. University of Montana UMT 90.00, 5. Dawson Community College DAWSON 80.00.
Men's all-around: 1. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 325.00; 2. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 205.00; 3. Meeks, Caleb William MTSU 170.00; 3. Hawtin, Peyton Ty DAWSON 170.00; 5. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 110.00; 5. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 110.00; 7. York, Sylais Kain NWC 90.00.
Women's all-around: 1. Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW 270.00; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 185.00; 3. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 135.00; 4. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 70.00; 5. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 40.00.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cunningham, Garrett Tyler NMTC 140.0; 2. Meeks, Caleb William MTSU 76.0; 3. Biggers, Cole Jeffry NWC 66.0; 4. Burrill, Nolan Thomas Vernon NWC 55.0; 5. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 0.0; 6. Klingler, Carson UMTW 47.0.
Bareback: 1. Kay, Trevor William UMTW 141.0; 2. Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU 0.0.
Bull riding: 1. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 79.0
Tie-down roping: 1. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 21.4; 2. Bustad, Jase Hunter MTSU 23.8; 3. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 29.5; 3. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 29.9; 5. Hawtin, Peyton Ty DAWSON 30.6; 5. York, Sylais Kain NWC 13.3; 7. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 14.4; 8. Gordon, Spencer Joseph NWC 15.0
Steer wrestling: 1. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 12.3; 2. Yeager, Garret William UMTW 23.0; 3. Hawtin, Peyton Ty DAWSON 26.3; 4. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 5.2; 5. York, Sylais Kain NWC 17.6.
Team roping header: 1. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 19.8; 2. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 19.8; 3. Hepper, Cate MTSU 20.1; 4. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 7.2; 5. Meeks, Caleb William MTSU 26.2; 6. Three Irons, Rope Tie NMTC 7.5; 7. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 8.6; 8. Hubing, Blayne Allen MILES 8.9; 9. Phipps, Logan Charles DAWSON 9.2
Team roping heeler: 1. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 19.8; 2. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 19.8; 3. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 20.1; 4. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 7.2; 5. Whelpton, Hayden Calvin DAWSON 26.2; 6. Murphy, Luke John UMTW 7.5; 7. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 8.6; 8. Jackson, Dawson John MILES 8.9; 9. Mackenzie, Tyson Richard DAWSON 9.2
Barrel racing: 1. McDonald, Alexis Rai MTSU 31.93; 1. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 31.98; 3. Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW 32.16; 4. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 32.69; 5. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 32.65; 6. Stevenson, Rachael Grace MTSU 32.77; 6. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 38.52; 6. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 32.79; 9. Reid, Cecelia Lynn NMTC 38.02
Breakaway roping: 1. Williamson, Kassidy Taylor NMTC 5.4; 2. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 5.5; 3. Williams, Michelle Teresa MTSU 5.8; 4. Neville, Talyn MalAhie UMTW 6.4; 5. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 2.8; 6. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 7.1; 6. Berquist, Sydney Kay MTSU 2.9; 8. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 15.9; 8. Meeks, Ellie Kate DAWSON 3.0; 8. Lytle, Taylissa Jayde NMTC 3.0
Goat tying: 1. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 14.3; 2. Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW 15.0; 3. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 15.8; 4. Stevens, Jessica Ranae DAWSON 16.4; 5. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 7.0; 6. Marcenko, Jill Catherine NMTC 16.8; 7. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 7.7; 8. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT 17.1; 8. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 17.2; 10. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 19.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.