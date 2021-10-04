National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association
Big Sky Region
University of Montana Western rodeo
Oct. 1-2
Men's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 720.00; 2. Dawson Community College DAWSON 330.00; 3. Northwest College NWC 300.00; 4. University of Montana, Western UMTW 280.00; 5. Miles Community College MILES 200.00; 6. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 170.00.
Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 315.00; 2. University of Montana UMT 215.00; 3. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 195.00; 4. University of Montana, Western UMTW 160.00.
Men's all-around: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 350.00; 2. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 230.00; 3. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 200.00; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 160.00; 5. Cairns, Cassidy John DAWSON 100.00.
Women's all-around: 1. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT 215.00; 2. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 165.00; 3. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 145.00.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cunningham, Garrett Tyler NMTC 135.0; 2. Meeks, Caleb William MTSU 130.0; 3. Nelson, Gavin Anfon DAWSON 59.0; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 0.0.
Bareback: 1. Norstrom, Kaleb Paul MTSU 141.0; 2. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 117.0; 3. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 111.0; 4. Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU 54.0; 5. Kay, Trevor William UMTW 0.0.
Bull riding: 1. Hughes, William Hunter NWC 60.0.
Tie-down roping: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 19.6; 2. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 23.6; 3. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 25.4; 4. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 27.2; 5. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 27.9; 6. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 33.1; 7. Cairns, Cassidy John DAWSON 30.5; 7. Robertson, Garris Ewen UMTW 13.7; 9. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 35.6.
Steer wrestling: 1. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 12.8; 2. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 16.3; 3. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 17.2; 4. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 8.1; 5. Yeager, Garret William UMTW 22.9; 6. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 8.6; 7. Mackenzie, Tyson Richard DAWSON 9.3.
Team roping header: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 15.8; 2. York, Sylais Kain NWC 17.6; 3. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 7.7; 4. Cairns, Cassidy John DAWSON 26.0; 5. Hubing, Blayne Allen MILES 11.3; 6. Dempewolf, Trey Dixen DAWSON 12.9; 7. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 13.2.
Team roping heeler: 1. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 15.8; 2. Gordon, Spencer Joseph NWC 17.6; 3. Wallace, Hagen Keith NWC 7.7; 4. Whelpton, Hayden Calvin DAWSON 26.0; 5. Jackson, Dawson John MILES 11.3; 6. McAmis, Tee William DAWSON 12.9; 7. Marcenko, Jill Catherine NMTC 13.2.
Barrel racing: 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 35.87; 2. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 36.02; 3. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT 35.95; 4. McDonald, Alexis Rai MTSU 36.08; 5. Hall, Madeline Lee UMTW 36.13; 6. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 36.61; 6. Cox, Brittney Bo NMTC 41.24; 8. Lund, Maggie B UMTW 41.47.
Breakaway: 1. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 7.3; 2. Witter, Mikayla Fae UMTW 7.4; 3. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 7.9; 4. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 8.5; 5. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 17.1; 5. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 3.3; 7. Hepper, Cate MTSU 9.3; 8. Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 17.9.
Goat tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 14.2; 2. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT 15.4; 3. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 15.4; 4. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 15.5; 5. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 15.7; 6. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 15.8; 7. Garrett, Braleigh Rae UMTW 16.7; 8. Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW 25.6.
