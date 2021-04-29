Big Sky Region
University of Providence rodeo
April 23-24
Men's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 755.00, 2. Northwest College NWC 660.00, 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 560.00, 4. Miles Community College MILES 230.00, 5. University of Montana UMT 180.00, 6. Dawson Community College DAWSON 80.00, 7. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 50.00.
Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 515.00, 2. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 140.00, 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 95.00, 4. Northwest College NWC 75.00, 5. University of Montana UMT 60.00.
Men's all-around: 1. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 310.00; 2. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 200.00; 3. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 170.00; 4. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 155.00; 4. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 155.00; 6. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU; 130.00; 7. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 125.00; 8. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 110.00; 9. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 100.00; 10. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 45.00.
Women's all-around: 1. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 180.00; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 140.00; 3. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 60.00; 4. Lauing, Tatum Raelynn UMTW 55.00; 5. Salmond, Celie Katherine MTSU 50.00.
Saddle bronc: 1. Turco, Tyler Michael UMT 127.0; 2. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 113.0; 3. Rising Sun III, Phillip Ray MTSU 54.0; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 0.0; 5. Biggers, Cole Jeffry NWC 0.0; 6. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 0.0; 7. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 0.0
Bareback: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 143.0; 2. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 138.0; 3. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 51.0; 4. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 0.0.
Bull riding: 1. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 64.0; 2. Herrera, Austin Edward NWC 0.0; 3. Ketzenberg, Justin Robert NWC 0.0; 4. Switzer, Chanse Dallyn DAWSON 0.0.
Tie-down roping: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 19.3; 2. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 23.0; 3. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 25.9; 3. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 30.7; 5. Hubing, Blayne Allen MILES 31.3; 6. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 13.4; 7. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 32.2; 8. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 13.5.
Steer wrestling: 1. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 16.8; 2. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 23.1; 3. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 26.9; 4. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 25.3; 5. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 8.4; 6. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 33.7; 6. Dahl, Justin James MTSU 29.3; 6. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 0.0; 9. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 42.4; 10. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 0.0.
Team roping header: 1. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 18.6; 2. Wolstein, Treg Lee MTSU 15.1; 3. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 21.0; 4. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 21.0; 5. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 7.4; 6. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 27.7; 7. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 28.2; 8. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 8.5.
Team roping heeler: 1. Wallace, Hagen Keith NWC 18.6; 2. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 15.1; 3. Cerini, Jake Wayne UMTW 21.0; 4. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 21.0; 5. Yarama, Lincoln Gregory NMTC 7.4 ; 6. Fruit, Dauson Clark DAWSON 27.7; 7. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 28.2; 8. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 8.5.
Barrel racing: 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 30.13; 2. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 30.21; 3. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 30.41; 4. Mussmann, Kynsee Dianne UMTW 30.44; 5. Rose, Alexis Taylor UMT 30.55; 5. Zilar, Autumn Lynn NWC 31.38; 7. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 30.69; 8. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 30.71; 8. Salmond, Celie Katherine MTSU 30.82.
Breakaway roping: 1. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 5.2; 2. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 6.1; 3. McMillan, Callahan Sloan NWC 6.8; 3. Wickre, Bailey Layne NMTC 6.8; 5. Salmond, Celie Katherine MTSU 2.6; 6. Williamson, Kassidy Taylor NMTC 16.1; 6. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 16.1; 8. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 2.7; 8. Lauing, Tatum Raelynn UMTW 2.7; 10. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 2.9.
Goat tying: 1. Pulsipher, Lindsey MTSU 12.3; 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 12.3; 3. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 13.6; 4. Bolich, Savanna Hope MTSU 14.1; 5. Keeley, Jayne Lee Ann NMTC 14.7; 6. Bolich, Elizabeth Joy MTSU 14.9; 7. Lauing, Tatum Raelynn UMTW 19.3; 8. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 24.3.
