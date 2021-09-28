Northern Intercollegiate Rodeo Association

Big Sky Region

Dawson Community College Rodeo

Sept. 17-18

Men's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 685.00; 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 570.00; 3. Miles Community College MILES 460.00; 4. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 270.00; 5. Northwest College NWC 160.00.

Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 520.00; 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 280.00; 3. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 170.00; 4. University of Montana UMT 160.00.

Men's all-around: 1. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 230.00; 2. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 170.00; 3. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 155.00; 4. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 140.00; 5. Story, Chance Lloyd NMTC 130.00; 6. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 105.00; 7. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 100.00; 8. Hubing, Blayne Allen MILES 90.00; 9. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 75.00.

Women's all-around: 1. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 170.00; 2. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT 135.00; 3. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 110.00; 3. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 110.00; 5. Williams, Michelle Teresa MTSU 105.00.

Saddle bronc: 1. Meeks, Caleb William MTSU 121.0; 2. Klingler, Carson UMTW 98.0; 3. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 94.0; 4. Biggers, Cole Jeffry NWC 0.0; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 40.0.

Bareback: 1. Kay, Trevor William UMTW 129.0; 2. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 108.0; 3. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 107.0; 4. Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU 105.0; 5. Norstrom, Kaleb Paul MTSU 0.0.

Bull riding: 1. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 44.0.

Tie-down roping: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 17.3; 2. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 22.7; 3. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 22.8; 3. Bustad, Jase Hunter MTSU 22.9; 5. Smith, Logan James NWC 23.5; 6. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 30.5; 7. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 23.3; 8. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 10.9; 9. Hubing, Blayne Allen MILES 11.7.

Steer wrestling: 1. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 10.1; 2. Story, Chance Lloyd NMTC 11.7; 2. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 12.6; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 12.8; 5. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 15.3; 6. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 5.5; 7. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 16.3.

Team roping header: 1. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 19.5; 2. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 20.0; 2. Hepper, Cate MTSU 23.9; 4. Three Irons, Justin Clarence NMTC 24.4; 4. Hubing, Blayne Allen MILES 25.2; 6. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 8.8; 7. Handy, Cameron Seth MILES 9.2; 8. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 27.4; 9. Story, Chance Lloyd NMTC 27.9.

Team roping heeler: 1. Cerini, Jake Wayne UMTW 19.5; 2. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 20.0; 2. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 23.9; 4. Yarama, Lincoln Gregory NMTC 24.4; 4. Jackson, Dawson John MILES 25.2; 6. Setzer, Tristen Allen MILES 8.8; 7. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 9.2; 8. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 27.4; 9. Hughes, William Hunter NWC 27.9.

Barrel racing: 1. Cox, Brittney Bo NMTC 35.34; 2. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 35.56; 3. Williams, Michelle Teresa MTSU 35.63; 3. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT 35.51; 5. Bushnell, Trinity Shane UMTW 35.82; 6. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 40.42; 7. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 35.88; 8. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 35.92; 9. Bolich, Elizabeth Joy MTSU 36.01.

Breakaway roping: 1. Beasley, Harley Kay UMTW 7.0; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 7.7; 3. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 7.6; 4. Farr, Jessi Joann UMTW 7.8; 5. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 2.9; 6. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 3.2; 7. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 8.1; 7. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 3.3; 9. Rollins, Stephanie Lynn UMT 3.5; 9. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 8.2.

Goat tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 14.3; 2. Wolstein, Haven Grace MTSU 14.4; 3. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 15.0; 4. Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW 15.8; 5. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 6.5; 6. Beyer, Leighton J UMTW 16.2; 7. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 7.2; 7. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT 7.2; 9. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 16.4; 10. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 7.4.

MSU-Northern rodeo

Sept. 24-25

Men's team scores: 1. Miles Community College MILES 750.00; 2. Montana State University MTSU 565.00; 3. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 510.00; 4. University of Montana, Western UMTW 380.00; 5. Northwest College NWC 95.00; 6. University of Montana UMT 20.00.

Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 440.00; 2. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 235.00; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 160.00; 4. Dawson Community College DAWSON 80.00; 5. Northwest College NWC 25.00; 6. Miles Community College MILES 15.00.

Men's all-around: 1. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 270.00; 1. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 270.00; 3. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 220.00; 4. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 205.00; 5. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 160.00; 6. Hughes, William Hunter NWC 150.00; 7. Story, Chance Lloyd NMTC 70.00; 8. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 30.00.

Women's all-around: 1. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 150.00.

Saddle bronc: 1. Cunningham, Garrett Tyler NMTC 124.0; 2. Meeks, Caleb William MTSU 54.0; 3. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 52.0.

Bareback: 1. Norstrom, Kaleb Paul MTSU 148.0; 2. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 144.0; 3. Kay, Trevor William UMTW 133.0; 4. Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU 124.0; 5. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 0.0.

Bull riding: 1. Hughes, William Hunter NWC 73.0.

Tie-down roping: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 20.9; 2. Yarama, Lincoln Gregory NMTC 22.1; 3. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 22.3; 4. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 26.9; 5. Story, Chance Lloyd NMTC 12.1; 6. Klind, Trevor Lee UMT 13.9.

Steer wrestling: 1. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 8.9; 2. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 9.3; 3. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 9.9; 4. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 10.8; 5. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 11.9; 6. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 19.9; 7. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 13.6.

Team roping header: 1. Handy, Cameron Seth MILES 17.6; 2. Three Irons, Rope Tie NMTC 16.6; 3. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 18.1; 4. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 21.5; 5. Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 6.5; 6. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 25.8; 6. Wolstein, Treg Lee MTSU 7.6; 8. Story, Chance Lloyd NMTC 8.4; 9. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 10.3.

Team roping heeler: 1. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 17.6; 2. Hammons, Taggart Jerry NWC 16.6; 3. Acord, Cody Francis MILES 18.1; 4. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 21.5; 5. Setzer, Tristen Allen MILES 6.5; 6. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 25.8; 6. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 7.6; 8. Hughes, William Hunter NWC 8.4; 9. Cerini, Jake Wayne UMTW 10.3.

Barrel racing: 1. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 26.35; 2. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 26.35; 3. McDonald, Alexis Rai MTSU 26.52; 4. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 26.65; 5. Turner, Aysia Nadine UMTW 26.83; 6. Marcenko, Jill Catherine NMTC 26.92; 7. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 26.91; 7. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 30.19.

Breakaway: 1. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 5.0; 2. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 5.2; 3. Otoupalik, Callahan NMTC 9.3; 4. Meeks, Ellie Kate DAWSON 1.9; 4. Beasley, Harley Kay UMTW 6.9; 6. Berquist, Sydney Kay MTSU 2.1; 7. Witter, Mikayla Fae UMTW 2.7.

Goat tying: 1. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 12.9; 2. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 12.9; 2. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 13.0; 2. Anderson, Rylee Kira MTSU 13.0; 5. Wolstein, Haven Grace MTSU 13.4; 5. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 19.2; 7. Davis, Hailey Anna NWC 14.1; 8. Beyer, Leighton J UMTW 17.9; 8. Smith, Hollie Marie MILES 14.2.

Tags

Load comments