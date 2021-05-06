Big Sky Region

University of Montana rodeo

April 30-May 1

Men's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 820.00; 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 640.00; 3. Northwest College NWC 460.00; 4. Miles Community College MILES 120.00; 5. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 100.00; 6. University of Montana UMT 90.00.

Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 328.33; 2. University of Montana UMT 150.00; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 125.00; 4. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 73.33.

Men's all-around: 1. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 230.00; 2. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 220.00; 3. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 210.00; 4. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 130.00; 4. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 130.00; 6. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU. 120.00

Women's all-around: 1. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 190.00; 2. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 145.00; 3. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 100.00; 4. Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 48.33.

Saddle bronc: 1. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 141.0; 2. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 79.0; 3. Turco, Tyler Michael UMT 71.0; 4. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 0.0.

Bareback: 1. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 119.0; 2. Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU 38.0; 3. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 0.0.

Bull riding: 1. Plaisted, Cameron Paul NWC 72.0; 2. Herrera, Austin Edward NWC 70.0; 3. Ketzenberg, Justin Robert NWC 0.0.

Tie-down roping: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 24.3; 1. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 23.8; 3. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 27.7; 4. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 29.7; 5. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 31.9; 6. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 30.3; 7. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 15.5.

Steer wrestling: 1. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 16.7; 2. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 17.0; 3. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 18.1; 4. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 20.6; 5. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 5.4; 6. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 28.5; 7. Dahl, Justin James MTSU 26.9; 8. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 30.7.

Team roping header: 1. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 19.0; 2. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 22.8; 3. Three Irons, Rope Tie NMTC 6.4; 4. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 7.8; 5. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 8.0; 6. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 13.7.

Team Roping heeler: 1. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 19.0; 2. Cerini, Jake Wayne UMTW 22.8; 3. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 6.4; 4. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 7.8; 5. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 8.0; 6. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 13.7.

Barrel racing: 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 34.35; 2. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 34.83; 3. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 35.38; 4. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 35.60; 4. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 35.65; 6. Rose, Alexis Taylor UMT 35.96; 7. Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 35.76; 8. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 35.99; 8. Keeley, Jayne Lee Ann NMTC 41.25.

Breakaway: 1. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 5.8; 2. Salmond, Celie Katherine MTSU 6.2; 3. Neville, Talyn MalAhie UMTW 6.5; 4. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 6.8; 5. Brenner, Madison Lea MTSU 7.4; 6. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 7.3; 6. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 7.6; 8. Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 9.9; 9. Anderson, Iriey Lee UMTW 3.5.

Goat tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 14.9; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 17.0; 3. Johnson, Sadie K UMTW 17.7; 4. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 18.2; 5. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 18.5; 6. Williamson, Kassidy Taylor NMTC 8.6; 6. Schauer, Mikenna Raye.

Big Sky Region Standings

As of May 3

Men's team: 1. Montana State University MTSU 6,471.00; 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 5,095.50; 3. Northwest College NWC 3,872.00; 4. Miles Community College MILES 1,917.00; 5. University of Montana UMT 1,213.00; 6. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 1,155.00; 7. Dawson Community College DAWSON 903.00.

Women's team: 1. Montana State University MTSU 5,176.66; 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 2,419.83; 3. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 1,243.33; 4. University of Montana UMT 759.50; 5. Northwest College NWC 191.50; 6. Dawson Community College DAWSON 60.00; 7. Miles Community College MILES 50.00.

Men's all-around: 1. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 1,418.00; 2. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 1,363.00; 3. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 1,345.00; 4. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 1,293.00; 5. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 1,140.50; 6. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 910.00; 7. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 830.00; 7. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 830.00; 9. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 718.00; 10. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 637.00; 11. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 631.00; 12. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 548.00; 13. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 546.00; 14. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 505.00.

Women's all-around: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 1,700.00; 2. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 1,423.00; 3. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 1,207.33; 4. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 867.33.

Saddle bronc: 1. Turco, Tyler Michael UMT 992.0; 2. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 774.0; 3. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 626.0; 4. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 567.0; 5. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 318.0; 6. Applegate, Judd Michael MTSU 225.0; 7. Biggers, Cole Jeffry NWC 145.0; 8. Rising Sun III, Phillip Ray MTSU 85.0; 9. Meeks, Caleb William MTSU 60.0; 10. Kittson, Kolby Dale NMTC 50.0.

Bareback: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 1,365.0; 2. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 1,337.0; 3. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 797.0; 4. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 387.0; 5. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 280.0; 6. Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU 200.0; 7. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 190.0; 8. Frasier, Micah Martin MTSU 40.0; 9. Applegate, Judd Michael MTSU 30.0.

Bull riding: 1. Herrera, Austin Edward NWC 585.0; 2. Switzer, Chanse Dallyn DAWSON 581.0; 3. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 550.0; 4. Plaisted, Cameron Paul NWC 330.0; 5. Ketzenberg, Justin Robert NWC 225.0; 6. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 200.0; 7. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 197.0; 8. Howell, Bo D NWC 130.0; 9. Kvamme, Keenan Jeffrey MTSU 120.0; 10. Colliness, Jud Daniel DAWSON 30.0.

Tie-down roping: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 995.0; 2. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 988.0; 3. Danks, Daylon Corey MILES 360.0; 4. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 322.0; 4. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 322.0; 6. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 321.0; 7. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 273.0; 8. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 259.0; 9. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 218.0; 10. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 215.0; 11. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 210.0; 12. Lytle, Taylen Jay UMT 201.0; 13. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 190.0; 14. Koenig, Albert Corey MTSU 170.0; 15. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 150.0.

Steer wrestling: 1. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 675.5; 2. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 669.0; 3. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 666.0; 4. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 595.0; 5. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 549.0; 6. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 490.0; 7. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 483.0; 8. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 479.0; 9. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 470.5; 10. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 291.0; 11. Dahl, Justin James MTSU 230.0; 12. Teller, Wylie Kayden UMTW 217.0; 13. Yeager, Garret William UMTW 185.0; 14. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 110.0; 15. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 60.0.

Team roping header: 1. Three Irons, Rope Tie NMTC 620.0; 2. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 617.0; 3. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 440.0; 4. Duncan, Garrett S MTSU 405.0; 5. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 376.0; 6. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 340.0; 7. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 300.0; 8. Olson, Treygan Jack NMTC 280.0; 9. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 244.0; 10. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 225.0; 11. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 223.0; 12. Hepper, Cate MTSU 214.0; 13. Burrill, Nolan Thomas Vernon UMTW 190.0; 14. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 180.0; 14. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 180.0.

Team roping heeler: 1. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 620.0; 2. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 617.0; 3. Cerini, Jake Wayne UMTW 560.0; 4. Fisher, Colten Joshua MTSU 405.0; 5. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 376.0; 6. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 358.0; 7. Wallace, Hagen Keith NWC 300.0; 8. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 280.0; 9. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 275.0; 10. Acord, Cody Francis MILES 225.0; 11. Erickson, Kyler Lynn UMTW 223.0; 12. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 214.0; 13. Goings, Matthew Christopher UMTW 159.0; 14. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 155.0; 15. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 145.0.

Barrel racing: 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 1,107.00; 2. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 641.00; 3. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 580.00; 4. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole UMT 504.50; 5. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 479.50; 6. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 415.00; 6. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 415.00; 8. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 331.33; 9. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 323.00; 10. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 175.00; 11. Kittson, Kristyn A NMTC 160.00; 12. Linder, Elli Rain NMTC 132.00; 13. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 126.00; 14. Williams, Kimberly Paige MTSU 125.00; 15. Bushnell, Trinity Shane UMTW 122.50.

Breakaway: 1. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 541.0; 2. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 530.0; 3. Witter, Mikayla Fae UMTW 407.0; 4. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 386.0; 5. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 348.0; 6. Otoupalik, Callahan NMTC 330.0; 7. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 327.5; 8. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 301.0; 9. Salmond, Celie Katherine MTSU 300.0; 10. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 235.0; 11. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 198.0; 12. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 185.0; 13. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 165.0; 14. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 155.0; 15. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 140.0.

Goat tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 1,280.0; 2. Pulsipher, Lindsey MTSU 990.0; 3. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 791.0; 4. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 618.5; 5. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 438.0; 6. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 332.0; 7. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 310.3; 8. Keeley, Jayne Lee Ann NMTC 195.0; 9. Bolich, Elizabeth Joy MTSU 140.3; 10. Williamson, Kassidy Taylor NMTC 137.5; 11. Bolich, Savanna Hope MTSU 135.0; 12. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 124.0; 13. Johnson, Sadie K UMTW 115.0; 13. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 115.0; 15. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 101.5.

Tags

Load comments