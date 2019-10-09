Big Sky Region

standings

Men’s team scores: Montana State 3,463; Northwest College 2,049; Montana Western 1,680; Montana State-Northern 1,146; Miles Community College 972; Dawson Community College 746; Montana 473; Providence 447.5.

Women’s team scores: Montana State 2,146.5; Montana State-Northern 1,298; Montana 1,246; Montana Western 1,111.5; Providence 100; Miles Community College 30; Northwest College 20.

Men’s all-around: Jake Faulkner, MSU, 805.5; Kade Bruno, NWC, 763; Brody Smith, UMW, 732.5; Trevin Baumann, MSU, 596.

Women’s all-around: Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 787; Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 785; Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 783.

Saddle bronc: Clancy Glenn, NWC, 460; Kolby Kittson, MSN, 410; Kade Bruno, NWC, 396; Cody Faulkner, MSU, 287; Brant Grisedale, MSU, 270; Logan Nunn, NWC, 198; Cody Weeks, NWC, 170; Chance Sjogren, MSN, 105; Brand Morgan, MSU, 60; William Pauley, MCC, 60.

Bareback: Shawn Perkins, MSU, 835; Calder Peterson, DCC, 546; Brody Smith, UMW, 407.5; Brody Shaffer, UP, 357.5; Liam Marshall, MSN, 169; Brant Monahan, UP, 20.

Bull riding: Justin Ketzenberg, NWC, 366; Tristan O’Neal, MSU, 360; Kade Bruno, NWC, 352; Shawn Perkins, MSU, 190; Keenan Kvamme, MSU, 170; Austin Herrera, NWC, 110; Tracer Croy, MT Tech, 90; Jud Colliness, DCC, 90; Jordan Paddock, NWC, 88; Jonathan Moore, UMW, 50.

Tie-down roping: Dillon Hahnkamp, MCC, 390; Jake Faulkner, MSU, 330; Albert Koenig, MSU, 255; Levi Delamarter, MSU, 242.5; Trevin Baumann, MSU, 225; Caleb Berquist, MSU, 180; Alonzo Skunk Cap, UMW, 145; Jeremiah Peterson, MSU, 141; Edward Ramirez, UMW, 137.5; Garrett Mussmann, UMW, 135.

Steer wrestling: Dawson Loewen, MCC, 375; Jake Faulkner, MSU, 325.5; Seth Indergard, MSU, 280.5; Trevin Baumann, MSU, 245; Emmitt Buchanan, MSU, 230; Jake Nelson, MSU, 210; Jaret Whitman, MSU, 190; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 178; Will Powell, MSU, 170; Clay Johnson, MSU, 160.

Team roping headers: Jaret Whitman, MSU, 434; Treygan Olson, UMW, 415; Brody Smith, UMW, 325; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 297; Mikenna Schauer, MSN, 187; Caleb Berquist, MSU, 180; Alonzo Skunk Cap, UMW, 150; Jake Faulkner, MSU, 150; Jackson Stephens, UM, 145; Will Powell, MSU, 126.

Team roping heelers: Matthew Williams, MSU, 434; Brett Bartholomew, UMW, 415; Jes Tews, UMW, 325; Matthew Lesofski, UMW, 297; Kade Christianson, MSN, 187; Levi Delamarter, MSU, 180; Cody Faulkner, MSU, 150; Jake Cerini, UMW, 150; Kris Anderson, UM, 145; Trevin Baumann, MSU, 126.

Barrel racing: Ashtyn Carlson, UM, 695; Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 508.5; Hailey Garrison, MSU, 190; Olivia Grimsley, UMW, 168.5; Meagan Harris, UM, 166; Sage Kohr, MSU, 150; Samantha Kerns, MSU, 150; Isabella Fossum, MSU, 150; Molly Salmond, MSU, 140; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 130; Jayne Keeley, MSN, 130.

Breakaway roping: Samantha Kerns, MSU, 380; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 315; Mikenna Schauer, MSN, 310; Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 246.5; Mikayla Witter, UMW, 218; Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 205; Meagan Harris, UM, 196.5; Elizabeth French, MSU, 191; Shelby Rasmussen, MSU, 176; Rikki Thompson, UMW, 100; Brooke Smith, UMW, 100.

Goat tying: Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 565; Jacee Currin, MSU, 390; Lindsey Pulsipher, MSU, 372; Jayne Keeley, MSN, 341; Savanna Bolich, MSU, 240; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 233.5; Emmy Ilgen, UMW, 190; Mikenna Schauer, MSN, 170; Hailey Garrison, MSU, 130; Rylee Anderson, MSU, 105.

