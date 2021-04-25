Big Sky Region
Miles Community College Rodeo
April 16-17
Men's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 660.00; 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 630.00; 3. Northwest College NWC 270.00; 4. Miles Community College MILES 250.00; 5. Dawson Community College DAWSON 180.00; 6. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 125.00; 7. University of Montana UMT 60.00.
Women's team scores: 1. Montana State University MTSU 400.00; 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 315.00; 3. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 185.00; 4. University of Montana UMT 20.00.
Men's all-around: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 210.00; 2. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 170.00; 3. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 110.00; 4. Goss, Ronald Lawrence UMT 15.00.
Women's all-around: 1. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 225.00; 2. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 175.00; 3. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 105.00; 4. Bolich, Savanna Hope MTSU 50.00; 5. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 25.00.
Saddle bronc: 1. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 137.0; 2. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 50.0; 3. Biggers, Cole Jeffry NWC 0.0; 4. Turco, Tyler Michael UMT 0.0; 5. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 0.0.
Bareback: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 142.0; 2. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 134.0; 3. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 92.0; 4. Frasier, Micah Martin MTSU 0.0; 5. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 0.0.
Bull riding: 1. Switzer, Chanse Dallyn DAWSON 151.0; 2. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 70.0.
Tie-down roping: 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 18.9; 2. Delamarter, Levi Travis MTSU 20.6; 3. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 25.4; 3. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 25.2; 5. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 26.5; 6. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 10.3; 7. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 10.9; 8. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 29.0; 9. Goss, Ronald Lawrence UMT 30.3.
Steer wrestling: 1. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 11.9; 2. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 12.2; 3. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 12.1; 4. Dahl, Justin James MTSU 17.7; 4. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 16.3; 6. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 25.1; 7. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 7.4.
Team roping header: 1. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 15.4; 2. Olson, Treygan Jack NMTC 29.3; 3. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 25.3; 4. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 6.9; 5. Ramirez, Edward James UMTW 7.1; 6. Salmond, Celie Katherine MTSU 7.5; 7. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 8.9; 7. Lytle, Taylen Jay UMT 8.9.
Team roping heeler: 1. Wallace, Hagen Keith NWC 15.4; 2. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 29.3; 3. Acord, Cody Francis MILES 25.3; 4. Erickson, Kyler Lynn UMTW 6.9; 5. Cerini, Jake Wayne UMTW 7.1; 6. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 7.5; 7. Yarama, Lincoln Gregory NMTC 8.9; 7. Goss, Ronald Lawrence UMT 8.9.
Barrel racing: 1. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 27.57; 2. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 27.74; 3. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 27.98; 4. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 28.09; 5. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 28.16; 6. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 28.16; 7. Bushnell, Trinity Shane UMTW 28.21; 8. Rose, Alexis Taylor UMT 28.35.
Breakaway roping: 1. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 6.0; 1. Otoupalik, Callahan NMTC 6.0; 3. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 6.8; 4. Hansen, Tara Rae UMTW 6.8; 5. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 2.7; 6. Smith, Brooke Kamri UMTW 16.6; 7. Bolich, Savanna Hope MTSU 16.8; 8. Vogel, Hannah Rose MTSU 16.8.
Goat tying: 1. Pulsipher, Lindsey MTSU 12.5; 2. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 13.5; 3. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 14.0; 4. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW 14.2; 5. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 14.3; 6. Bolich, Savanna Hope MTSU 14.8; 7. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 15.0; 8. Keeley, Jayne Lee Ann NMTC 17.3.
