Yellowjackets-Battlin' Bears Open
Saturday
at Lockwood High School Track
NOTE: There were 15 events completed. The rest of the events were canceled due to inclement weather.
Women's
Team scores: Carroll 49, Dickinson St. 48, MSU Billings 44, South Dakota Mines 43, Montana Tech 21, Providence 20, Black Hills St. 15, Rocky Mountain College 9, MSU Northern 3, Montana Western 2.
Top six individuals
1500: 1, Nielson, Hailey, Montana Tech, 4:50.96. 2, Worley, Reghan, Carroll (Mon, 4:54.76. 3, Stevens, Mei-Li, Rocky Mounta, 4:55.17. 4, Stoppel, Kailee, Msu-Billings, 5:01.66. 5, Saline, Abbie, South Dakota, 5:15.18. 6, Wilson, Adeline, South Dakota, 5:15.65.
5000: 1, Franke, Alyssa, South Dakota, 19:49.21. 2, Thompson, Margaret, South Dakota, 19:57.49. 3, Griffis, Sarah, Dickinson St, 20:09.83. 4, Perez, Piper, Dickinson St, 20:14.67. 5, Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn, Unattached, 20:28.75. 6, Schwenk, Grace, Msu-Northern, 21:17.53.
400 relay: 1, Carroll (Mont.) 'A' 51.24. 2, Msu-Billings 'A' 51.30. 3, Providence (Great Falls) 'A' 55.07.
High jump: 1, Boles, Madde, Carroll (Mon, 1.57m. 2, Granbois, Abbey, Dickinson St, 1.52m. 3, Severson, Madeline, Msu-Billings, 1.47m. 4, McColly, Kaitlyn, Dickinson St, J1.47m. 5, Cooney, Alexis, Carroll (Mon, J1.47m. 6, Mulvehill, Breah, Rocky Mounta, J1.47m.
Long jump: 1, Lynn, Kendall, Msu-Billings, 5.39m, w:+0.0. 2, Ott, Jocelyn, Dickinson St, 5.14m, w:-0.1. 3, Loveless, Sophie, Carroll (Mon, 5.06m, w:1.6. 4, Stiles, Hailee, Montana Tech, 4.86m, w:1.1. 5, Thompson, Madison, Msu-Billings, 4.84m, w:+0.0. 6, Cooney, Alexis, Carroll (Mon, 4.83m, w:-0.8.
Triple jump: 1, Lynn, Kendall, Msu-Billings, 11.24m, w:1.4. 2, Loveless, Sophie, Carroll (Mon, 10.61m, w:0.2. 3, Ott, Jocelyn, Dickinson St, 10.24m, w:0.5. 4, Rust, Vera, South Dakota, 10.20m, w:-3.2. 5, Severson, Olleca, Montana Tech, 9.67m, w:0.8. 6, Pierson, Tinley, Dickinson St, 9.54m, w:1.5.
Hammer throw: 1, Sawvell, Kyla, Black Hills, 55.04m. 2, Sanchez, Jillian, Providence (, 50.17m. 3, McClure, Macy, South Dakota, 48.44m. 4, Perez, Savanna, Black Hills, 47.35m. 5, Sayler, Jenna, South Dakota, 45.73m. 6, Conner, Allyson, Providence (, 45.32m.
Men's
Team scores: Dickinson St. 70, Carroll 54, South Dakota Mines 50, Rocky Mountain College 38.5, MSU Billings 36, Black Hills St. 17.5, Providence 14, Montana Western 6, Central Wyoming College 4, Montana Tech 3.
Top six individuals
1500: 1, Wilson, Jackson, Rocky Mounta, 3:55.30. 2, Duffey, Jackson, Rocky Mounta, 4:05.83. 3, Harrison, Jonathan, Montana West, 4:11.74. 4, Rector, Zach, Carroll (Mon, 4:18.39. 5, Crossley, Luke, Central Wyom, 4:21.26. 6, Peiro, Jordi, Msu-Billings, 4:23.31.
5000: 1, Colmenero, Ivan, Unattached, 15:19.00. 2, Flerchinger, Brett, South Dakota, 15:37.00. 3, Ackerman, Ase, Msu-Billings, 15:44.92. 4, Straus, Logan, Msu-Billings, 15:49.80. 5, Hentschel, Zach, South Dakota, 15:55.75. 6, Edgerton, Bryant, Msu-Billings, 16:04.68.
400 relay: 1, Dickinson St. 'A' 42.20. 2, Carroll (Mont.) 'A' 42.40. 3, Msu-Billings 'A' 43.02. 4, Rocky Mountain 'A' 43.15. 5, Providence (Great Falls) 'A' 43.98.
Pole vault: 1, Zander, Hoyt, Dickinson St, 4.50m. 2, Tomlin, Braden, Rocky Mounta, 4.35m. 3, Josh, Smalley, Carroll (Mon, J4.35m. 4, Mcmillan, Joe, Providence (, 4.10m. 5, Marowf, Ben, Black Hills, 3.95m. 5, Jetmore, Jay, Rocky Mounta, 3.95m.
Long jump: 1, Allen, Dane, Dickinson St, 7.06m, w:+0.0. 2, Bridges, Jeremiah, South Dakota, 6.98m, w:+0.0. 3, Petross, Caleb, Dickinson St, 6.89m, w:+0.0. 4, Campbell, Shamrock, Carroll (Mon, 6.88m, w:+0.0. 5, Svihovec, Jacob, Dickinson St, 6.72m, w:0.4. 6, Evans, Ryan, Dickinson St, 6.68m, w:0.1.
Triple jump: 1, Campbell, Shamrock, Carroll (Mon, 14.00m, w:-1.5. 2, Glaser, Brett, Carroll (Mon, 13.87m, w:-1.4. 3, Svihovec, Jacob, Dickinson St, 12.86m, w:-1.4. 4, Fenley, Ryan, Dickinson St, 12.82m, w:-2.4. 5, Fowler, Dawson, Providence (, 12.54m, w:-3.4. 6, Guerrero, Mario, Black Hills, 12.24m, w:-3.2.
Shot put: 1, Brantley III, Galen, Dickinson St, 15.04m. 2, Kocab, Garrett, Carroll (Mon, 14.73m. 3, Cross, Forrest, Msu-Billings, 14.45m. 4, Colman, Erick, South Dakota, 14.37m. 5, Fritzler, Henry, South Dakota, 13.94m. 6, Anderson, Braden, Msu-Billings, 13.92m.
Hammer throw: 1, Paas, Gevin, Black Hills, 53.33m. 2, Colman, Erick, South Dakota, 51.20m. 3, Minerich, Warren, South Dakota, 51.16m. 4, Osmanski, Kevin, South Dakota, 45.95m. 5, Cross, Forrest, Msu-Billings, 43.59m. 6, Barkell, Elijah, Rocky Mounta, 42.85m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.