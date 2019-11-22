Weber State def. Montana
25-19, 25-10, 15-25, 25-17
(Thursday)
Montana (6-22, 5-12): Kills: 47 (Elsa Godwin 12, Amethyst Harper 11). Assists: 46 (Ashley Watkins 41). Aces: 4 (Elsa Godwin 2). Digs: 58 (Sarina Moreno 17). Blocks: 3 (Janna Grimsrud 1, Harper 1, Catie Semadeni 1).
Weber State (21-7, 12-5): Kills: 54 (Dani Nay 18). Assists: 50 (Ashlyn Power 39). Aces: 8 (four with 2). Digs: 53 (Helena Khouri 17). Blocks: 9 (Hannah DeYoung 3).
Wyoming def. Nevada
19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-7
(Thursday)
Wyoming (20-8, 14-2): Kills: 61 (KC McMahon 13, Jackie McBride 12). Assists: 59 (Kyra Slavik 41). Aces: 1 (Erika Jones 1). Digs: 68 (Madi Fields 21). Blocks: 11 (McBride 2.5, Faith Waitsman 2.5).
Nevada (17-12, 7-10): Kills: 56 (Kayla Afoa 13). Assists: 52 (Dalyn Burns 26, Andrea Alcaraz 21). Aces: 8 (Burns 2, Afoa 2). Digs: 71 (Burns 18, Afoa 17). Blocks: 7 (Sydney Petersen 3).
Western Oregon def. MSUB
22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 15-12
(Friday)
Montana State Billings (8-21, 5-14): Kills: 59 (Bayli Monck 17, Maddi Vigil 16). Assists: 56 (Hannah Hasbarger 49). Aces: 9 (Vigil 3). Digs: 67 (Marissa Logozzo 23). Blocks: 11 (Joelle Mahowald 4).
Western Oregon (5-22, 3-17): Kills: 49 (Sianna DeCarli 15). Assists: 45 (Aubrey Stanton 40). Aces: 12 (Stanton 6). Digs: 78 (Allie Spear 26). Blocks: 15 (Allyson Crisp 6).
