MSU def. Idaho 

25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23

(Thursday)

Idaho (6-9, 2-1): Kills: 52 (Kennedy Warren 18). Blocks: 10 (Nicole Ball 3.5). Aces: 7. Digs: 59 (Delaney Hopen 14). Assists: 48 (Donnee Janzen 35).

Montana State (6-6, 2-1): Kills: 50 (Evi Wilson 18). Blocks: 10 (Kelsie White 4). Aces: 3. Digs: 46 (Allyssa Rizzo 21). Assists: 45 (Allie Lynch 39).

Montana def. EWU

25-22, 25-15, 25-11

(Thursday)

Eastern Washington (2-13, 0-3): Kills: 30 (Ashlyn Blotzer 6). Blocks: 3.5. Aces; 1. Digs: 45 (Puaoolelagi Sao 14). Assists: 24 (Ana Paula Zandona 18).

Montana (2-12, 1-2): Kills: 29 (Janna Grimsrud 7, Amethyst Harper 7). Blocks: 5 (Grimsrud 2). Aces; 9 (Elsa Godwin 5). Digs: 45 (Sarina Moreno 15). Assists: 25 (Ashley Watkins 24).

Rocky def. MSU-Northern

25-16, 26-24, 25-11

Rocky Mountain College (14-6, 6-0): kills: 35 (Morgan Allen 12). Assists: 33 (Natalie Hilderman 28). Aces: 7 (Annie Cooke 2, Hilderman 2). Digs: 58 (Ayla Embry 22). Blocks: 8 (Allen 5).

Montana State-Northern (6-12, 0-5): Kills: 29 (Shania Neubauer 8). Assists: 29 (Hailey Warren 23). Aces: 5 (Rylee Burmester 2). Digs: 61 (Elissa Lind 18). Blocks: 3 (Tammy Maddock 1.5).

Western Washington def. MSU Billings

12-25, 25-21, 25-20, 28-26

Western Washington (14-0, 6-0): Kills 59 (Calley Heilborn 14). Assists 56 (Malia Aleaga 52). Aces 8 (Aleaga 3). Digs 66 (Heilborn 17). Blocks 10 (Heilborn 4.5).

MSU Billings (4-10, 2-3): Kills 53 (Maddi Vigil 14). Assists 52 (Hannah Hashbarger 49). Aces 6 (Skylar Reed 4). Digs 62 (Bayli Monck 19). BLocks 9 (Monck 2.5, Joelle Mahowald 2.5). 

