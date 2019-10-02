MT Tech def. Carroll

25-17, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13

Carroll (7-8): Kills: 64 (Taelyr Krantz 18, Hannah Dean 14, Lexi Mikkelsen 14). Blocks: 8 (Krantz 2.5). Aces: 8 (Madi Quick 3). Digs: 90 (Ayla Carpenter 26). Assists; 46 (Ali Williams 45).

Montana Tech (16-3): Kills: 66 (Karina Mickelson 17, Maureen Jessop 16). Blocks: 15 (Heather Thompson 4, Sydney Parks 4). Aces; 9 (McKenna Kaelber 2, Gena McMillan 2, Sabrina Hopcroft 2, Portia Cortner 2). Digs: 83 (Hopcroft 34). Assists: 57 (Kaelber 55).

MCC def. Dawson

18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14

Miles Community College highlights: Hailee Kuske 11 kills, 4.5 blocks; Samantha Bonenberger 32 assists; Matilda Dietz 14 digs; Mariah Simmons 3 aces. MCC is 3-3 in the MonDak 9-11 overall. 

Tuesday

CSU def. Wyoming

20-25, 25-16, 27-29, 25-20, 15-10

Colorado State (13-1, 3-0): Kills: 74 (Breana Runnels 29). Blocks: 10 (P. Hougaard-Jensen 3.5). Aces: 5 (Alexa Roumeliotis 2). Digs: 63 (Roumeliotis 18). Assists: 67 (Katie Olesak 59).

Wyoming (7-7, 2-1): Kills: 58 (KC McMahon 16). Blocks: 12 (Jackie McBride 3.5). Aces: 3. Digs: 55 (Madi Fields 23). Assists: 53 (Kyra Slavik 45).

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments