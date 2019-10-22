MSUB def. Rocky

20-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-15

Rocky Mountain College (16-7): Kills: 46 (Daniella Russell 12, Monique Rodriguez 11). Blocks: 6 (Morgan Allen 3.5). Aces: 7 (Rodriguez 2, Natalie Hilderman 2). Digs: 68 (Ayla Embry 17, Hilderman 14, Tori Cybulski 10). Assists: 42 (Hilderman 31).

Montana State Billings (7-13): Kills: 62 (Bayli Monck 15, Maddi Vigil 14, Skylar Reed 13, Joelle Mahowald 12). Blocks: 4 (Hannah Hayden 1.5). Aces: 10 (Monck 5). Digs: 81 (Marissa Logozzo 29, Monck 14). Assists: 61 (Hannah Hashbarger 53).

Miles 3, DC-Bottineau 2

Miles Community College highlights: Samantha Bonenberger served nine straight points to help the Pioneer defeat Dakota College-Bottineau in five sets. She finished with 43 assists and four aces. Celsa Castero had 20 digs for MCC, while Haile e Kuske had 15 kills and Taylor Stahl 2.5 blocks.

