MSUB def. Saint Martin's
25-11, 25-18, 26-24
(Thursday)
Saint Martin's (0-19, 0-10): Kills: 31 (Emily Gooding 9). Blocks: 4 (Gooding 2.5). Aces: 5 (Illiani Kamaka 2, Kylie Alos 2). Digs: 36 (Alos 11). Assists: 28 (Alyssa Bartlett 14).
Montana State Billings (6-12, 4-5): Kills: 35 (Skylar Reed 8, Joelle Mahowald 8). Blocks: 11 (Eavan Taylor 5.5). Aces: 7 (Maddi Vigil 2, Bayli Monck 2, Hailey Carroll 2). Digs: 42 (Marissa Logozzo 14). Assists: 35 (Hannah Hashbarger 29).
Weber State def. MSU
25-23, 25-20, 25-23
(Thursday)
Weber State (13-6, 4-4): Kills: 57 (Megan Gneiting 18). Blocks: 6.5 (Gneiting 2). Aces: 3 (Helena Khouri 2). Digs: 60 (Ashlyn Power 15). Assists: 56 (Power 48).
Montana State (8-9, 4-4): Kills: 38 (Kira Thomsen 12). Blocks: 9 (Emma Pence 2.5). Aces: 2. Digs: 48 (Allyssa Rizzo 17). Assists: 32 (Allie Lynch 26).
