NDSCS def. MCC

25-22, 25-14, 25-16

Highlights: On Saturday, North Dakota State College of Science improved to 14-1 overall and 14-0 in Mon-Dak play. Miles Community College fell to 9-11, 7-8. Matilda Dietz had 16 digs for the Pioneers and Kadyn Acor led the team with two blocks. Celsa Castro tallied 17 assists and Angela Youngs netted 11 kills.

