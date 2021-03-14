NDSCS def. MCC
25-22, 25-14, 25-16
Highlights: On Saturday, North Dakota State College of Science improved to 14-1 overall and 14-0 in Mon-Dak play. Miles Community College fell to 9-11, 7-8. Matilda Dietz had 16 digs for the Pioneers and Kadyn Acor led the team with two blocks. Celsa Castro tallied 17 assists and Angela Youngs netted 11 kills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.