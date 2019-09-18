Seattle def. MSU
25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-11
Seattle (7-4): Kills: 60 (Eve Kerschenbaum 16). Blocks: 15 (Julia Queiroz 4). Aces; 3 (Tijana Milojevic 2). Digs: 68 (Rachel Stark 19). Assists: 53 (Ezgi Ozkan 48).
Montana State (4-5): Kills: 56 (Evi Wilson 15). Blocks: 13 (Kelsie White 3.5). Aces: 4 (Allie Lynch 2). Digs: 68 (Allyssa Rizzo 25). Assists: 50 (Lynch 45).
Bismarck St. def,. MCC
25-22, 25-22, 27-25
Miles Community College: Olivia Easton 8 kills; Matilda Dietz 20 digs; Samantha Bonenberger 24 assists; Haile Kuske 3 blocks.
