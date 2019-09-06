SD Mines def. MSUB

19-25, 25-21, 27-29, 25-18, 20-18

South Dakota Mines: Kills: 71 (Dana Thomson 23). Blocks: 10 (Hannah Stevenson 3). Aces: 9 (Caryn Hazard 3). Digs: 84 (Anna Thomas 25). Assists: 69 (Shyann Bastian 33, Addie Stanley 29).

Montana State Billings: Kills: 60 (Bayli Monck 20, Joelle Mahowald 15, Maddi Vigil 12). Blocks: 9 (Hannah Hayden 3.5). Aces: 7 (Skylar Reed 2, Makayla Baca 2). Digs: 81 (Baca 24). Assists: 56 (Alexa Smythe 52).

Sioux Falls def. MSUB

25-20, 25-17, 25-15

Sioux Falls: Kills: 41 (Averey Yaksich 15). Blocks: 7 (Yaksich 2). Aces: 12 (Kassandra Springer 6). Digs: 48 (Allie Maloney 15). Assists: 38 (Krista Goerger 30).

Montana State Billings (0-2): Kills: 25 (Maddi Vigil 9). Blocks: 2 (Vigil 1). Aces: 5 (Bayli Monck 2). Digs: 37 (Vigil 15). Assists: 22 (Alexa Smythe 14).

Wyoming def. Buffalo

25-11, 25-13, 25-20

Buffalo: Kills: 26 (Polina Prokudina 9). Blocks: 2. Aces: 0. Digs: 29 (Paige Beck 11). Assists: 24 (Scout McLerran 20).

Wyoming: Kills: 40 (Hailey Zuroske 12). Blocks: 6 (Faith Waitsman 3.5). Aces: 4. Digs: 30 (Madi Fields 8). Assists: 36 (Mackenzie Coates 30).

Wyoming def. COC

25-13, 25-21, 27-25

College of Charleston (0-4): Kills: 40 (Lauren Freed 12). Assists: 39 (Tori Carpenter 19, Amani Dunston 15). Aces: 5 (five with 1). Digs: 50 (Logan Manusky 13). Blocks: 5 (four with 1).

Wyoming (3-2): Kills: 40 (KC McMahon 12, Jackie McBride 10). Assists: 37 (Mackenzie Coates 32). Aces: 3 (Madi Fields 2). Digs: 57 (Kiahlei Yaste 17, Fields 16). Blocks: 11 (McBride 6).

Ball State def. Montana

25-9, 25-20, 25-10

Montana (0-4): Kills: 23 (Amethyst Harper 10). Assists: 20 (Casey Stites 18). Aces: 2 (Harper 2). Digs: 35 (Missy Huddleston 18). Blocks: 6 (Janna Grimsrud 2.5).

Ball State (2-2): Kills: 38 (Natalie Risi 10). Assists: 35 (Amber Seaman 21). Aces: 7 (Cathryn Starck 4). Digs: 43 (Maggie Huber 12). Blocks: 5 (Marie Plitt 2.5).

