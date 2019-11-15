Wyoming def. Boise State
28-26, 25-20, 25-16
Boise State (16-10, 8-7): Kills: 45 (Lauren Ohlinger 11). Assists: 43 (Danielle Boss 38). Aces: 1 (Jordi Holdaway 1). Digs: 46 (Janell Walley 12, Boss 11). Blocks: 9 (Boss 2.5, Jessica Donahue 2.5).
Wyoming (18-8, 13-2): Kills: 49 (KC McMahon 13, Jackie McBride 11). Assists: 44 (Mackenzie Coates 35). Aces: 6 (McBride 2, Coates 2, Madi Fields 2). Digs: 46 (Fields 22). Blocks: 7 (Faith Waitsman 2, McBride 2).
Montana State def. S. Utah
25-21, 26-24, 26-24
Southern Utah (13-15, 6-10): Kills: 47 (Stacey Hone 16). Assists: 42 (Corrin Peterson 35). Aces: 2 (Shannon Webb 1, Peterson 1). Digs: 50 (Thea Leiataua 13, Peterson 12). Blocks: 2.
Montana State 14-11, 10-6): Kills: 51 (Kira Thomsen 12, Hannah Scott 12). Assists: 47 (Allie Lynch 38). Aces: 2 (Alexis Goroski 2). Digs: 48 (Allyssa Rizzo 18). Blocks: 6 (Emma Pence 2).
MSU Billings def. Seattle Pacific
25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
MSU Billings (8-19, 5-12): Kills 57 (Joelle Mahowald 17). Assists 55 (Hannah Hashbarger 48). Aces 9 (Three with two). Digs 59 (Marissa Logozzo 19). Blocks 11 (Mahowald 4, Hannah Hayden 4).
Seattle Pacific (12-14, 9-9): Kills 50 (Gabby Oddo 22). Assists 48 (Lindsey Lambert 41). Aces 5 (Oddo 3). Digs 52 (Mallie Donohe 13). Blocks 5 (Erin Gould 1.5, Lindsey Lambert 1.5).
