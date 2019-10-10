CWU def. MSUB

25-22, 25-18, 25-18

(Thursday)

Montana State Billings (4-12, 2-4): Kills: 35 (Bayli Monck 11). Blocks: 4 (Joelle Mahowald 1.5). Aces: 2 (Maddi Vigil, Monck). Digs: 56 (Marissa Logozzo 19). Assists: 33 (Hannah Hashbarger 28).

Central Washington (9-7, 5-3): Kills: 39 (Makala Swart 12). Blocks: 8 (Diana Fa'amausilli 2.5). Aces: 5 (Ashley Kaufman 3). Digs: 51 (Kyla Morgan 21). Assists: 38 (Gaby Alhara 21).

MSU def. NAU

26-24, 14-25, 25-19, 27-29, 17-15

(Thursday)

Montana State (8-6, 4-1): Kills: 61 (Kira Thomsen 17). Blocks: 10 (Emman Pence 3.5). Aces: 2. Digs: 76 (Allyssa Rizzo 30). Assists: 57 (Allie Lynch 44).

Northern Arizona (9-8, 2-3): Kills: 61 (Abby Akin 17). Blocks: 11 (Akin 3.5). Aces: 7. Digs: 71 (Sydney Lema 22). Assists: 57 (Abby Stomp 28).

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments