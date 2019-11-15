Women's basketball

Bismarck St. 82, Northwest College 66

Bismarck16 15 29 22 82 
Northwest22 12 15 17 66 

Bismarck State: Lauren Koski 6, Trae Murray 18, Sydney Andersen 9, Courtney Olson 17, Amber Stevahn 24, McKenzie Johnson 4, Karsyn Hager 4.

Northwest College: Adela Smutna 7, Raquel Turner 13, Lily Henry 5, Samiyah Worrell 5, Tess Henry 7, Kendall Wright 12, Melissa Martinez 3, Aubrie Stenerson 1, Jenna Lohrenz 1, Riley Aiono 6, Brittany Roberts 4.

Fresno State 76, Montana 63

Fresno State16 21 20 19 76 
Montana16 12 14 21 63 

Fresno State (3-0): Maddi Utti 13, Genna Ogier 6, Hanna Cavinder 14, Haley Cavinder 7, Aly Gamez 15, Kendyll Kinzer 3, Jordanna Porter 8, Bree Delaney 6, Wytalla Motta 4.

Montana (1-1): Abby Anderson 8, Emma Stockholm 8, Sophie Stiles 6, Gabi Harrington 3, Mckenzie Johnston 19, Sammy Fatkin 2, Kylie Frohlich 1, Taylor Goligoski 2, Madi Schoening 2, Jamie Pickens 12.

MSUN 69, Corban 43

Corban11  17 743 
MSUN22  16 17 14 69

Corban (Ore.): Kendra Murphy 6, Jordan Woodvine 15, Shaelie Burgess 8, Shawnie Spink 6, Rayna Pilgeram 2, Bri Turner 6.

Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 8, Sydney Hovde 2, Allix Goldhahn 2, Mckenzie Gunter 10, Peyton Kehr 14, Kenya Lorton 17, Petra Sellin 3, Ryley Kehr 2, Morgan Mason 5, Tiara Gilham 6.

 

