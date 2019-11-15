Women's basketball
Bismarck St. 82, Northwest College 66
|Bismarck
|16
|15
|29
|22
|—
|82
|Northwest
|22
|12
|15
|17
|—
|66
Bismarck State: Lauren Koski 6, Trae Murray 18, Sydney Andersen 9, Courtney Olson 17, Amber Stevahn 24, McKenzie Johnson 4, Karsyn Hager 4.
Northwest College: Adela Smutna 7, Raquel Turner 13, Lily Henry 5, Samiyah Worrell 5, Tess Henry 7, Kendall Wright 12, Melissa Martinez 3, Aubrie Stenerson 1, Jenna Lohrenz 1, Riley Aiono 6, Brittany Roberts 4.
Fresno State 76, Montana 63
|Fresno State
|16
|21
|20
|19
|—
|76
|Montana
|16
|12
|14
|21
|—
|63
Fresno State (3-0): Maddi Utti 13, Genna Ogier 6, Hanna Cavinder 14, Haley Cavinder 7, Aly Gamez 15, Kendyll Kinzer 3, Jordanna Porter 8, Bree Delaney 6, Wytalla Motta 4.
Montana (1-1): Abby Anderson 8, Emma Stockholm 8, Sophie Stiles 6, Gabi Harrington 3, Mckenzie Johnston 19, Sammy Fatkin 2, Kylie Frohlich 1, Taylor Goligoski 2, Madi Schoening 2, Jamie Pickens 12.
MSUN 69, Corban 43
|Corban
|8
|11
|17
|7
|—
|43
|MSUN
|22
|16
|17
|14
|—
|69
Corban (Ore.): Kendra Murphy 6, Jordan Woodvine 15, Shaelie Burgess 8, Shawnie Spink 6, Rayna Pilgeram 2, Bri Turner 6.
Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 8, Sydney Hovde 2, Allix Goldhahn 2, Mckenzie Gunter 10, Peyton Kehr 14, Kenya Lorton 17, Petra Sellin 3, Ryley Kehr 2, Morgan Mason 5, Tiara Gilham 6.
