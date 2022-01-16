Sunday at the Belgrade Special Events Center
Iowa State 49, MSU-Northern 0
125: Caleb Fuessley (ISU) over Kaleb Frank (MSN) (Fall 6:16) 133: Corey Cabanban (ISU) over Nick Kunz (MSN) (Dec 2-1) 141: Charlie Klepps (ISU) over (MSN) (For.) 149: Jarrett Degen (ISU) over Colin Silverthorn (MSN) (Fall 2:35) 157: Andrew Huddleston (ISU) over Connor Harris (MSN) (Fall 6:28) 165: Austin Kraisser (ISU) over Chase Short (MSN) (Dec 10-4) 174: Carter Schmidt (ISU) over Nakoda Siegel (MSN) (TB-1 2-1) 184: Julien Broderson (ISU) over Carl Hansen (MSN) (Fall 4:26) 197: Yonger Bastida (ISU) over Isaac Bartel (MSN) (MD 13-5) 285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) over Rylan Moldenhauer (MSN) (Fall 0:55)
Iowa State 49, Providence 0
125: Caleb Fuessley (ISU) over Philip Gerard (UP) (Fall 2:25) 133: Corey Cabanban (ISU) over Joel Avila (UP) (Fall 2:53) 141: Charlie Klepps (ISU) over Caleb Birdwell (UP) (Dec 7-2) 149: Jarrett Degen (ISU) over Gavin Gies (UP) (Fall 6:28) 157: Andrew Huddleston (ISU) over Dougie Swanson (UP) (Dec 8-1) 165: Austin Kraisser (ISU) over (UP) (For.) 174: Carter Schmidt (ISU) over KJ Swanson (UP) (Dec 9-4) 184: Julien Broderson (ISU) over Alan Badley (UP) (Fall 3:57) 197: Yonger Bastida (ISU) over Liam Swanson (UP) (Fall 3:43) 285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) over KC Buday (UP) (MD 18-6)
