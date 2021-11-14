NAIA Football
Coaches Poll
Final regular season
Nov. 14
Rank, school, first-place votes in parentheses, record, final points
1. Lindsey Wilson, Ky. (18), 10-0, 444
2. Morningside, Iowa (1), 10-0, 427
3. Grand View, Iowa, 11-0, 409
4. Northwestern, Iowa, 10-1, 394
5. Indiana Wesleyan, 9-1, 376
6. Reinhardt, Ga., 9-2, 357
7. Marian, Ind., 8-2, 343
8. Concordia, Mich., 8-1, 326
9, Southwestern, Kan. 9-1, 301
10. Kansas Wesleyan, 10-1, 273
11. Keiser, Fla., 8-2, 267
12. Saint Xavier, Ill., 8-2, 255
13, Baker, Kan., 9-2, 243
14, Ottawa, Ariz., 8-1, 229
15. Georgetown, Ky., 8-2, 205
16. Central Methodist, Mo., 9-2, 173
T17. Dickinson State, N.D., 8-2, 171
T17. Bethel, Kan., 9-2, 171
19. Montana Western, 8-3, 141
20. Arizona Christian, 8-2, 119
21. Rocky Mountain College, 7-3, 96
22. Culver-Stockton, Mo., 8-3, 83
23. Dordt, Iowa, 7-3, 44
24. Faulkner, Ala., 8-2, 38
25. College of Idaho, 7-3, 30
Receiving votes: St. Francis (Ill.) 29, Valley City State (N.D.) 27, Southeastern (Fla.) 10, Texas Wesleyan 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.