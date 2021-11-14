NAIA Football

Coaches Poll

Final regular season 

Nov. 14

Rank, school, first-place votes in parentheses, record, final points

1. Lindsey Wilson, Ky. (18), 10-0, 444

2. Morningside, Iowa (1), 10-0, 427

3. Grand View, Iowa, 11-0, 409

4. Northwestern, Iowa, 10-1, 394

5. Indiana Wesleyan, 9-1, 376

6. Reinhardt, Ga., 9-2, 357

7. Marian, Ind., 8-2, 343

8. Concordia, Mich., 8-1, 326

9, Southwestern, Kan. 9-1, 301

10. Kansas Wesleyan, 10-1, 273

11. Keiser, Fla., 8-2, 267

12. Saint Xavier, Ill., 8-2, 255

13, Baker, Kan., 9-2, 243

14, Ottawa, Ariz., 8-1, 229

15. Georgetown, Ky., 8-2, 205

16. Central Methodist, Mo., 9-2, 173

T17. Dickinson State, N.D., 8-2, 171

T17. Bethel, Kan., 9-2, 171

19. Montana Western, 8-3, 141

20. Arizona Christian, 8-2, 119

21. Rocky Mountain College, 7-3, 96

22. Culver-Stockton, Mo., 8-3, 83

23. Dordt, Iowa, 7-3, 44

24. Faulkner, Ala., 8-2, 38

25. College of Idaho, 7-3, 30

Receiving votes: St. Francis (Ill.) 29, Valley City State (N.D.) 27, Southeastern (Fla.) 10, Texas Wesleyan 3.

