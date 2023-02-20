agate Scoreboard: Frontier Conference Basketball Tournament Pairings Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frontier Conference Basketball TournamentFour Seasons Arena, Great FallsWomen Note: Top-seeded Carroll College (23-5) and second-seeded Montana Western (24-4) receive byes.QuarterfinalsSunday, Feb. 26No. 5 Montana Tech (7-18) vs. No. 4 University of Providence (15-13), 1 p.m.No. 6 Montana State Northern (8-20) vs. No. 3 Rocky Mountain College (18-9), 3 p.m.SemifinalsMonday, Feb. 27Lowest remaining seed vs. No. 1 Carroll College, 1 p.m.Highest remaining seed vs. No. 2 Montana Western, 3 p.m.(The times for the semifinals could change due to possible high school challenge games.)ChampionshipTuesday, Feb. 28 Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.MenNote: Top-seeded Montana Tech (24-4) and second-seeded University of Providence (13-13) receive byes.QuarterfinalsSunday, Feb. 26No. 5 Rocky Mountain College (14-13) vs. No. 4 Carroll College (13-13), 5 p.m.No. 6 Montana Western (11-17) vs. No. 3 Montana State-Northern (18-10), 7 p.m.SemifinalsMonday, Feb. 27Lowest remaining seed vs. No. 1 Montana Tech, 5 p.m.Highest remaining seed vs. No. 2 Providence, 7 p.m.(The times for the semifinals could change due to possible high school challenge games.)ChampionshipTuesday, Feb. 28Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Basketball Men's Basketball Women's Basketbal Four Seasons Arena Great Falls College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana State Bobcats complete sweep of Montana Grizzlies for first time since 2010 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Montana State women hold off Montana for another home Brawl of the Wild win 'A great feeling': Helena High completes rare season sweep of Helena Capital Silky Smooth: Butte native Will Silk follows in his father's footsteps
