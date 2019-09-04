Frontier Conference
|Conf.
|Overall
|College of Idaho
|1-0
|1-0
|Rocky Mountain
|0-0
|1-0
|MSU-Northern
|0-0
|1-0
|Montana Western
|0-0
|0-0
|Montana Tech
|0-0
|0-0
|Carroll
|0-0
|0-0
|Southern Oregon
|0-0
|0-1
|Eastern Oregon
|0-1
|0-1
Last week
Rocky Mountain 23, Dickinson State 21
College of Idaho 48, Eastern Oregon 12
MSU-Northern 20, Arizona Christian 14
Sacramento State 77, Southern Oregon 19
Saturday
MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
Carroll at Montana Western, 1 p.m.
College of Idaho at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.