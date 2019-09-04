Frontier Conference

 Conf.Overall
College of Idaho 1-0 1-0 
Rocky Mountain 0-0 1-0
MSU-Northern 0-0 1-0 
Montana Western 0-0 0-0 
Montana Tech 0-0 0-0 
Carroll 0-0 0-0 
Southern Oregon 0-0 0-1 
Eastern Oregon 0-1 0-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Last week

Rocky Mountain 23, Dickinson State 21

College of Idaho 48, Eastern Oregon 12

MSU-Northern 20, Arizona Christian 14

Sacramento State 77, Southern Oregon 19

Saturday

MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

Carroll at Montana Western, 1 p.m.

College of Idaho at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 2 p.m.

