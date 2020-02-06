Men's basketball
Montana State 72, Idaho 50
|Idaho
|32
|18
|—
|50
|Montana State
|32
|40
|—
|72
Idaho (6-16, 2-9): Damen Thacker 10, Quinton Forrest 2, Marquell Fraser 7, Trevon Allen 19, Scott Blakney 2, Gabe Quinnett 3, Babacar Thiombane 4, Jack Wilson 3.
Montana State (12-10, 6-5): Amin Adamu 16, Harald Frey 7, Ladan Ricketts 8, Jubrile Belo 10, Devin Kirby 2, Mychael Paulo 10, Borja Fernandez 18, Zach Hobbs 1.
Montana 92, E. Washington 82
|E. Washington
|45
|37
|—
|82
|Montana
|44
|48
|—
|92
Eastern Washington (15-7, 8-3): Jacob Davison 34, Mason Peatling 20, Kim Aiken Jr. 7, Jack Perry 6, Ellis Magnuson 4, Casson Rouse 11.
Montana (13-10, 9-3): Sayeed Pridgett 24, Kendal Manuel 18, Timmy Falls 11, Jared Samuelson 9, D.J. Carter Hollinger 7, Mack Anderson 10, Josh Vazquez 8, Kyle Owens 5.
Central Washington 67, MSUB 56
|MSUB
|25
|31
|—
|56
|Central Washington
|32
|35
|—
|67
MSU Billings (9-11, 4-8): Tyler Green 21, Brendan Howard 20, Zharon Richmond 4, Chrishon Dixon 2, Psalm Maduakor 4, Sam Elliott 3, Jordan Lehrer 2.
Central Washington (14-8, 7-7): Davon Bolton 10, Xavier Smith 8, Marqus Gilson 6, Kevin Baker 2, Jeryn Lucas 27, Gamaun Boykin 10, Matt Poquette 4.
Providence 88, Rocky 79
|Providence
|38
|50
|—
|88
|Rocky
|40
|39
|—
|79
U of Providence (19-4, 7-4): Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 31, Rashee Stocks 13, Jaxen Hashley 19, Brandon Cotton 4, Dawson Fowler 10, Joel Thabize 6, Jacob Wetzel 3, Caleb Currington 2.
Rocky Mountain College (6-14, 1-10): Grant Wallace 21, Kelson Eiselein 6, Darius Henderson 13, Clayton Ladine 19, Sam Vining 18, Scott Malikie 2.
Dawson CC 106, N.D. Science 100
(Wednesday)
|N.D. Science
|45
|55
|—
|100
|Dawson CC
|53
|54
|—
|106
North Dakota Science: Mohamed Kone 13, Rayquan Moore 15, Khari Broadway 11, Diang Gatluak 4, Marquis Holloman 4, Duoth Gach 33, Uhana Ochan 12, Damien Gordon 8.
Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 32, Kolten Hitt 4, Kayden Hitt 2, Man Man Baker 15, Kell Schwers 4, Roulervee Vann 9, C.J. Nelson 21, Beau Santistevan 6, Devin Collins 13.
Miles CC 81, Lake Region State 57
(Wednesday)
|Lake Region State
|27
|30
|—
|57
|Miles CC
|31
|50
|—
|81
Lake Region State (N.D.): Leif Nelson 13, Beau Feltman 10, Myles Arnold 24, Josh Kihle 1, Noah Widmer 6, Jay Garcia 3.
Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 11, Akeemis WIlliams 14, Favour Chukwukelu 19, Gedeon Buzangu 7, Isaac Abergut 12, Gabe Gundlach 5, Jakim Ricketts 3, Jayvon Lewis 7, A.K. Kuany 1, Dunstan Esimone 2.
MSUN 59, UM Western 54
|MSUN
|25
|24
|—
|59
|UM Western
|29
|25
|—
|54
Montana State-Northern (14-9, 4-7): Kavon Bey 10, Cedric Crutchfield 6, David Harris 2, Mascio McCadney 8, Adam Huse 13, Gio Jackson 4, Jesse Keltner 10, Devin Bray 6.
Montana Western (10-12, 3-8): James Jones 27, Connor Burkhart 10, Max Clark 3, Cedric Boone 7, Tanner Haverfield 2, Brian HOwell 2, Derrek Durocher 3.
