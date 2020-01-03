Men's basketball

Montana Tech 88, Concordia University-Edmonton 58

Concordia28  30  58 
Montana Tech44  44  88 

Concordia: Lucus Turchet 6, Luka Korosec 11, Ipa Emojong 5, Luke Baker 2, Michael Chamberlin 2, Carsten Ritter 15, Milton Lendein 5, Alex MacLean 6, Courage Sorinolu 6.

Montana Tech (7-5): Dylan Pannabecker 4, Taylor England 24, Sindou Diallo 12, Connor Kieckbusch 5, Troy Owens, Jr. 5, Christian Jones 10, Drew Huse 4, Derrius Collins 16, Cody Baumstarck 8.

Rocky 71, Dickinson State 65

DSU32  33  65 
Rocky33  38  71 

Dickinson State (3-10): Shawn Stoltz 10, Travon Hamilton 4, Montel Carlow 10, Ajdin Toskic 10, Malcohn Hill 16, Jalon Tinnin 4, Kenny Jackson 11.

Rocky Mountain College (6-5): Grant Wallace 7, Kelson Eiselein 10, Darius Henderson 8, Clayton Ladine 8, Brandon the Boy 18, Maxim Stephens 10, Sam Vining 10.

