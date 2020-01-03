Men's basketball
Montana Tech 88, Concordia University-Edmonton 58
|Concordia
|28
|30
|—
|58
|Montana Tech
|44
|44
|—
|88
Concordia: Lucus Turchet 6, Luka Korosec 11, Ipa Emojong 5, Luke Baker 2, Michael Chamberlin 2, Carsten Ritter 15, Milton Lendein 5, Alex MacLean 6, Courage Sorinolu 6.
Montana Tech (7-5): Dylan Pannabecker 4, Taylor England 24, Sindou Diallo 12, Connor Kieckbusch 5, Troy Owens, Jr. 5, Christian Jones 10, Drew Huse 4, Derrius Collins 16, Cody Baumstarck 8.
Rocky 71, Dickinson State 65
|DSU
|32
|33
|—
|65
|Rocky
|33
|38
|—
|71
Dickinson State (3-10): Shawn Stoltz 10, Travon Hamilton 4, Montel Carlow 10, Ajdin Toskic 10, Malcohn Hill 16, Jalon Tinnin 4, Kenny Jackson 11.
Rocky Mountain College (6-5): Grant Wallace 7, Kelson Eiselein 10, Darius Henderson 8, Clayton Ladine 8, Brandon the Boy 18, Maxim Stephens 10, Sam Vining 10.
