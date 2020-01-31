Men's basketball
Dawson 110, UTTC 97
(Thursday)
|Dawson
|44
|66
|—
|110
|UTTC
|45
|52
|—
|97
Dawson Community College (18-6, 7-0): Cameron Dunfee 37, Kolten Hitt 6, Kayden Hitt 2, Man Man Baker 15, Kell Schwers 3, CJ Nelson 12, Jayce Griffith 2, Beau Santistevan 17, Charles Lampten 2, Devin Collins 14.
United Tribes Technical College: Nick Jiles 15, Tate Bear 28, Tyree Florence-Paton 7, Herb Augustin 12, Cecelio Montgomery 17, Lane Johnson 12, Harry Sheridan 6.
Highlights: Dawson has won eight games in a row. Dawson was 8-0 during the month of January, with five of those wins on the road. Cameron Dunfee, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, scored a game-high 37 points, including a 9-of-14 performance from beyond the 3-point arc.
Miles CC 97, Bismarck St. 83
(Thursday)
|MCC
|43
|54
|—
|97
|Bismarck St.
|49
|34
|—
|83
Miles Community College: Akeemis Williams 16, Favour Chukwukelu 13, Gabe Gundlack 8, Jakim Ricketts 10, Rylan Gauthier 3, Jayvon Lewis 15, Gedeon Buzangu 10, Issac Abergut 22.
Bismarck State College: Leyton Lang 11, Jamison Kramer 26, Tanner Davis 3, Hart Andes 7, Joe Jahner Jr. 13, Kyler McGillis 11, Macauley Young 12.
Carroll 83, Montana Western 75
|Western
|26
|49
|—
|75
|Carroll
|40
|43
|—
|83
Montana Western: Connor Burkhart 20, Mac Clark 26, Cedric Boone 18, Tanner Haverfield 6, Davonte Eason 1, Brian Howell 4.
Carroll College: Dane Warp 20, Dennis Flowers 3, Ifeanyi Okeke 20, Jovan Sljivancanin 23, Shamrock Campbell 5, Eetu Villa 5, Sayer Patton 2, Gaven Ramirez 5.
