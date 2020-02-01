Men's basketball
L-C State 56, MSUN 45
(Friday)
|L-C State
|27
|29
|—
|56
|MSUN
|22
|23
|—
|45
Lewis-Clark State: Travis Yenor 12, Trystan Bradley 6, Josiah Westbrook 10, Hodges Bailey 3, Damek Mitchell 4, Khalil Stevenson 2, Jaxon Hughes 6, Jake Albright 13.
MSU-Northern: Kavon Bey 5, David Harris 4, Mascio McCadney 15, Adam Huse 9, Gio Jackson 2, Jesse Keltner 10.
Montana 78, Montana State 64
|Montana State
|39
|25
|—
|64
|Montana
|54
|24
|—
|78
Montana State (11-10, 5-5): Amin Adamu 9, Harald Frey 37, Ladan Ricketts 2, Finn Fleute 1, Mychael Paulo 7, Borja Fernandez 8.
Montana (12-10, 8-3): Timmy Falls 10, Kendal Manuel 12, Sayeed Pridgett 24, Jared Samuelson 3, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 7, Kyle Owens 14, Josh Vazquez 6, Mack Anderson 2.
Western Oregon 98, MSUB 75
|Western Oregon
|38
|60
|—
|98
|MSUB
|41
|34
|—
|75
Western Oregon (13-5, 7-5): Cameron Cranston 29, Dalven Brushier 15, Jaylyn Richardson 13, Darius Lubom 12, John Morrill-Keeler 8, Emanuel Gant 17, 4.
MSU Billings (9-11, 4-8): Tyler Green 22, Brendan Howard 21, Zharon Richmond 12, Chrishon Dixon 8, Stevie James 5, Psalm Maduakor 5, Clarence Daniels 2.
UM Western 79, Rocky 60
|Rocky
|21
|39
|—
|60
|UM Western
|38
|41
|—
|79
Rocky Mountain College (6-13, 1-9): Grant Wallace 20, Clayton Ladine 11, Darius Henderson 6, Sam Vining 5, Branton The Boy 7, Scott Malikie 6, Kalvin Bowen 5.
Montana Western (10-11, 3-7): Connor Burkhart 17, Tanner Haverfield 16, James Jones 12, Cedric Boone 10, Max Clark 5, Derrek Durocher 11, Brian Howell 4, Davonte Eason 4.
L-C State 96, Providence 65
|L-C State
|53
|43
|—
|96
|Providence
|25
|40
|—
|65
Lewis-Clark State: Trystan Bradley 25, Travis Yenor 17, Damek Mitchell 11, Josiah Westbrook 10, Hodges Bailey 9, Jake Albright 13, Jaxon Hughes 4, Conner Moffatt 3, Khalil Stevenson 2, Bob Boyd 2.
Providence: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 18, Jaxen Hashley 13, Rashee Stocks 4, Brandon Cotton 4, Dawson Fowler 2, Jacob Wetzel 7, Kevin Schilling Jr. 6, Joel Thabize 4, Jake Olsen 4, Rasheed Butler 3.
MSUN 57, Montana Tech 50
|Montana Tech
|23
|27
|—
|50
|MSUN
|32
|25
|—
|57
Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 9, Taylor England 13, Derrius Collins 10, Sindou Diallo 10, Drew Huse 2, Troy Owens Jr. 4, Christian Jones 2.
Montana State Northern: Kavon Bey 17, David Harris 13, Mascio McCadney 13, Adam Huse 2, Gio Jackson 1, Jesse Keltner 5, Devin Bray 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.