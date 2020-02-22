Men's basketball
MSUN 83, Rocky 59
(Friday)
|Rocky
|30
|29
|—
|59
|MSUN
|45
|38
|—
|83
Rocky Mountain College (6-18, 1-14): Darius Henderson 21, Clayton Ladine 4, Brandon The Boy 5, Grant Wallace 17, Kalvin Bowen 3, Sam Vining 7, Christian Beeke 2.
Montana State-Northern (17-10, 7-8): David Harris 19, Mascio McCadney 22, Adam Huse 24, Jesse Keltner 4, Kavon Bey 12, Cedric Crutchfield 2.
Wyoming 78, Air Force 72
|Wyoming
|31
|47
|—
|78
|Air Force
|30
|42
|—
|72
Wyoming (7-21, 2-14): Trevon Taylor 4, Jake Hendricks 3, Kwane Marble III 7, Hunter Maldonado 19, Greg Milton III 28, Kenny Foster 6, Brandon Porter 9, Haize Fornstrom 2.
Air Force (10-18, 4-12): Lavelle Scottie 17, Ryan Swan 14, Sid Tomes 7, Caleb Morris 13, LeSean Brown 2, Chris Joyce 2, AJ Walker 11, Keaton Van Soelen 4, Ameka Akaya 2.
