Men's basketball

MSUN 83, Rocky 59

(Friday)

Rocky30  29  59 
MSUN45  38  83 

Rocky Mountain College (6-18, 1-14): Darius Henderson 21, Clayton Ladine 4, Brandon The Boy 5, Grant Wallace 17, Kalvin Bowen 3, Sam Vining 7, Christian Beeke 2.

Montana State-Northern (17-10, 7-8): David Harris 19, Mascio McCadney 22, Adam Huse 24, Jesse Keltner 4, Kavon Bey 12, Cedric Crutchfield 2.

Wyoming 78, Air Force 72

Wyoming 31  47 78 
Air Force 30  42  72

Wyoming (7-21, 2-14): Trevon Taylor 4, Jake Hendricks 3, Kwane Marble III 7, Hunter Maldonado 19, Greg Milton III 28, Kenny Foster 6, Brandon Porter 9, Haize Fornstrom 2.

Air Force (10-18, 4-12): Lavelle Scottie 17, Ryan Swan 14, Sid Tomes 7, Caleb Morris 13, LeSean Brown 2, Chris Joyce 2, AJ Walker 11, Keaton Van Soelen 4, Ameka Akaya 2.

