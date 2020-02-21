Men's basketball

Alaska 71, MSUB 68

(Thursday)

MSUB37  31  68 
Alaska37  34  71 

MSU Billings (10-15, 5-12): Clarence Daniels 6, Psalm Maduakor 8, Chrishon Dixon 6, Jordan Lehrer 6, Zharon Richmond 11, Tyler Green 15, Stevie James 3, Brandan Howard 13.

Alaska (11-15, 10-8): Shadeed Shabazz 22, Jalon McCullough 9, Spencer Sweet 17, Zach Hatch 2, Markel Banks 4, Quinn Daugharty 4, Koby Huerta 4, Alex Sommerfield 9.

Dawson CC 93, Miles CC 84

(Thursday)

Miles CC 38  46  84
Dawson CC 34  59  93

Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 18, Akeemis Williams 11, Favour Chukwukelu 15, Jakim Rickets 5, Jayvon Lewis 2, Gedeon Buzangu 21, Issac Abergut 12.

Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 10, Kolten Hitt 10, Man Man Baker 12, Kell Schwers 3, Roulervee Vann 6, CJ Nelson 10, Beau Santistevan 21, Charles Lampten 3, Devin Collins 18.

