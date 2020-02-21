Men's basketball
Alaska 71, MSUB 68
(Thursday)
|MSUB
|37
|31
|—
|68
|Alaska
|37
|34
|—
|71
MSU Billings (10-15, 5-12): Clarence Daniels 6, Psalm Maduakor 8, Chrishon Dixon 6, Jordan Lehrer 6, Zharon Richmond 11, Tyler Green 15, Stevie James 3, Brandan Howard 13.
Alaska (11-15, 10-8): Shadeed Shabazz 22, Jalon McCullough 9, Spencer Sweet 17, Zach Hatch 2, Markel Banks 4, Quinn Daugharty 4, Koby Huerta 4, Alex Sommerfield 9.
Dawson CC 93, Miles CC 84
(Thursday)
|Miles CC
|38
|46
|—
|84
|Dawson CC
|34
|59
|—
|93
Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 18, Akeemis Williams 11, Favour Chukwukelu 15, Jakim Rickets 5, Jayvon Lewis 2, Gedeon Buzangu 21, Issac Abergut 12.
Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 10, Kolten Hitt 10, Man Man Baker 12, Kell Schwers 3, Roulervee Vann 6, CJ Nelson 10, Beau Santistevan 21, Charles Lampten 3, Devin Collins 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.