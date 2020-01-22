Men's basketball

MSUN 58, Carroll 48

Carroll24  24  48 
MSU-Northern27  31  58 

Carroll College: Dane Warp 19, Dennis Flowers III 6, Jovan Sljivancanin 11, Shamrock Campbell 8, Ifeanyi Okeke 4.

Montana State-Northern: Kavon Bey 10, Cedric Crutchfield 2, Davis Harris 8, Mascio McCadney 19, Adam Huse 9, Gio Jackson 4, Jesse Keltner 4, Devin Bray 2.

MCC 107, DCB 94

MCC 45  62  107
DCB 30  64  94

Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 18, Akeemis Williams 23, Favor Chukwukelu 11, Gedeon Buzangu 11, Issac Abergut 29, Gabe Gundlach 2, Jakim Ricketts 5, Rylan Gauthier 2, Jayvon Lewis 6.

Dakota College at Bottineau: Trayvon Barney 15, Tyriek Johnson 20, McKinnley Agnes 5, Jackson Johnson 21, Luka Dragovic 4, Kobe Clancy 24, Dongrin Deng 3.

