Men's basketball
MSUN 58, Carroll 48
|Carroll
|24
|24
|—
|48
|MSU-Northern
|27
|31
|—
|58
Carroll College: Dane Warp 19, Dennis Flowers III 6, Jovan Sljivancanin 11, Shamrock Campbell 8, Ifeanyi Okeke 4.
Montana State-Northern: Kavon Bey 10, Cedric Crutchfield 2, Davis Harris 8, Mascio McCadney 19, Adam Huse 9, Gio Jackson 4, Jesse Keltner 4, Devin Bray 2.
MCC 107, DCB 94
|MCC
|45
|62
|—
|107
|DCB
|30
|64
|—
|94
Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 18, Akeemis Williams 23, Favor Chukwukelu 11, Gedeon Buzangu 11, Issac Abergut 29, Gabe Gundlach 2, Jakim Ricketts 5, Rylan Gauthier 2, Jayvon Lewis 6.
Dakota College at Bottineau: Trayvon Barney 15, Tyriek Johnson 20, McKinnley Agnes 5, Jackson Johnson 21, Luka Dragovic 4, Kobe Clancy 24, Dongrin Deng 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.