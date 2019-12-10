Men's basketball

Providence 90, Montana Western 74

(Saturday)

Providence52  38  90 
Western31  43  74 

Providence (8-0, 2-0): Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 23, Rashee Stocks 17, Jaxen Hashley 5, Brandon Cotton 10, Dawson Fowler 9, Kevin Schilling Jr. 2, Joel Thabize 16, Jacob Wetzel 4, Caleb Currington 2, Tyree Whitcomb 2.

Montana Western (5-5, 0-2): James Jones 30, Brian Howell 5, Max Clark 2, Cedric Boone 12, Tanner Haverfield 8, Davonte Eason 2, Nathan Van Dyke 2, Cole Lake 4, Connor Burkhart 6, Carter Kearns 3.

L-C State 89, Montana Tech 81

L-C State38  51  89 
Montana Tech46  35  81 

Lewis-Clark State (10-1, 1-1): Trystan Bradley 23, Josiah Westbrook 19, Khalil Stevenson 4, Hodges Bailey 22, Damek Mitchell 11, Bob Boyd 2, Daylon Potts 2, Jake Albright 6.

Montana Tech (4-5): Dylan Pannabecker 5, Taylor England 14, Sindou Diallo 31, Troy Owens Jr 19, Drew Huse 4, Derrius Collins 4, Cody Baumstarck 4.

Rocky Mountain 90, MSU-Northern 86 OT

Rocky40  37  13—90 
MSU-N44  33  9—86 

Rocky Mountain College (4-2, 1-1): Grant Wallace 10, Kelson Eiselein 16, Clayton Ladine 21, Brandon The Boy 6, Sam Vining 20, Josh Eckmann 6, Lukas Vining 7, Christian Beeke 4.

Montana State-Northern (6-1, 1-1): Kavon Bey 8, Cedric Crutchfield 11, Mascio McCadney 17, Adam Huse 8, Devin Bray 10, Gio Jackson 12, Davis Harris 8, Jesse Keltner 12.

