Men's basketball
Saturday
Northern Colorado 74, Montana 66
|Montana
|31
|35
|—
|66
|Northern Colorado
|32
|42
|—
|74
Montana (7-8, 3-1): Kendal Manuel 30, Sayeed Pridgett 15, Jared Samuelson 8, Josh Vazquez 2, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 10, Mack Anderson 1.
Northern Colorado (9-5, 2-1): Bodie Hume 22, Jonah Radebaugh 18, Sam Masten 12, Matt Johnson 5, Kur Jockuch 2, Trent Harris 11, Kai Edwards 4.
