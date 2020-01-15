Men's basketball
Western Wyoming 109, Northwest 78
|W. Wyoming
|47
|62
|—
|109
|Northwest
|47
|31
|—
|78
Western Wyoming: Trey Marble 7, Dayne Prim 20, Lechaun Duhart 9, Manel Ayol 16, Trevor Trost 17, Malaki Olson 2, Sindou Cisse 16, Jalen Blaiz 18, Tray Pierce 2, Justin Boley 2.
Northwest College: Kyle Brown 32, Max Dehon 9, Jerome Mabry 1, Josh Petteno 10, Alan Swenson 5, Jahquel Goss 2, Seth Mason 4, Rambo Badyal 15.
Carroll 101, Rocky 97, 3OT
|Carroll
|31
|41
|9
|10
|10—
|101
|Rocky
|34
|38
|9
|10
|6—
|97
Carroll College (14-3, 5-0): Dane Warp 33, Dennis Floweres III 14, Jovan Sljivancanin 20, Shamrock Campbell 12, Ifeanyi Okeke 12, Sayer Patton 2, Jonny Hillman 8.
Rocky Mountain College (6-8, 1-4): Grant Wallace 23, Darius Henderson 33, Clayton Ladine 7, Brandon The Boy 14, Lukas Vining 3, Kalvin Bowen 3, Kelson Eiselein 3, Maxim Stephens 1, Sam Vining 10.
Miles 83, Lake Region 72
|MCC
|40
|43
|—
|83
|LRSC
|38
|34
|—
|69
Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 3, Akeemis Williams 36, Favour Chukwukelu 3, Gedeon Buzangu 11, Issac Abergut 5, Jakim Ricketts 12, Jayvon Lewis 11, AK Kuany 2.
Lake Region (N.D.) State College: Myles Arnold 26, Dion Ford 26, Leif Nelson 10, Beau Feltman 4, Josh Kihle 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.