Men's basketball

Western Wyoming 109, Northwest 78

W. Wyoming47  62  109 
Northwest47  31  78 

Western Wyoming: Trey Marble 7, Dayne Prim 20, Lechaun Duhart 9, Manel Ayol 16, Trevor Trost 17, Malaki Olson 2, Sindou Cisse 16, Jalen Blaiz 18, Tray Pierce 2, Justin Boley 2.

Northwest College: Kyle Brown 32, Max Dehon 9, Jerome Mabry 1, Josh Petteno 10, Alan Swenson 5, Jahquel Goss 2, Seth Mason 4, Rambo Badyal 15.

Carroll 101, Rocky 97, 3OT

Carroll 31 41 1010—101 
Rocky 34 38 9 106— 97

Carroll College (14-3, 5-0): Dane Warp 33, Dennis Floweres III 14, Jovan Sljivancanin 20, Shamrock Campbell 12, Ifeanyi Okeke 12, Sayer Patton 2, Jonny Hillman 8.

Rocky Mountain College (6-8, 1-4): Grant Wallace 23, Darius Henderson 33, Clayton Ladine 7, Brandon The Boy 14, Lukas Vining 3, Kalvin Bowen 3, Kelson Eiselein 3, Maxim Stephens 1, Sam Vining 10.

Miles 83, Lake Region 72

MCC40 43  83 
LRSC38  34  69 

Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 3, Akeemis Williams 36, Favour Chukwukelu 3, Gedeon Buzangu 11, Issac Abergut 5, Jakim Ricketts 12, Jayvon Lewis 11, AK Kuany 2.

Lake Region (N.D.) State College: Myles Arnold 26, Dion Ford 26, Leif Nelson 10, Beau Feltman 4, Josh Kihle 6.

 

