Men's basketball

Providence 92, Montana Tech 82

(Saturday)

Providence39  53  92 
Tech49  33  82 

University of Providence (21-5): Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 37, Joel Thabize 3, Jaxen Hashley 18, Brandon Cotton 14, Dawson Fowler 9, Caleb Currington 5, Rashee Stocks 6.

Montana Tech (14-11): Dylan Pannabecker 16, Taylor England 21, Sindou Diallo 6, Troy Owens Jr. 12, Drew Huse 11, Connor Kieckbusch 11, Christian Jones 3, Cody Baumstarck 2.

MSUB 79, St. Martin's 59

(Saturday)

SMU35  24  59 
MSUB41  38  79 

St. Martin's University (5-20, 3-13): CJ Jennings 21, Marky Adams 9, John Moore 6, Logan Rooney 5, Alex Schumacher 16, Marcus Lenker 2.

Montana State Billings (10-14, 5-11): Brendan Howard 21, Tyler Green 14, Chrishon Dixon 9, Stevie James 9, Zharon Richmond 5, Psalm Maduakor 10, Jordan Lehrer 8, Clarence Daniels 3.

