Men's basketball

MSU Billings 85, Pittsburg St. 76

MSU Billings33  52  85 
Pittsburg St.27 49  76 

Montana State Billings (5-4): Zharon Richmond 30, Stevie James 2, Brendan Howard 15, Chrishon Dixon 6, Tyler Green 22, Jordan Lehrer 4, Clarence Daniels 6.

Pittsburg State (4-5): Dejon Waters, Jr. 7, Antonio Givens II 6, A.J. Walker 16, Marcel Cherry 10, Grant Harding 5, Christian Edmondson 10, Jah-Kobe Womack 19, Drew Roelfs 3.

