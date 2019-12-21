Men's basketball
MSU Billings 85, Pittsburg St. 76
|MSU Billings
|33
|52
|—
|85
|Pittsburg St.
|27
|49
|—
|76
Montana State Billings (5-4): Zharon Richmond 30, Stevie James 2, Brendan Howard 15, Chrishon Dixon 6, Tyler Green 22, Jordan Lehrer 4, Clarence Daniels 6.
Pittsburg State (4-5): Dejon Waters, Jr. 7, Antonio Givens II 6, A.J. Walker 16, Marcel Cherry 10, Grant Harding 5, Christian Edmondson 10, Jah-Kobe Womack 19, Drew Roelfs 3.
