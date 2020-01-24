Men's basketball

DCC 88, Williston State 77

(Thursday)

Dawson CC34  54  88 
Williston State35  42  77 

Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 11, Kell Schwers 12, Roulervee Vann 6, Beau Satistevan 11, Charles Lampten 1, Kolten Hitt 10, Man Man Baker 11, C.J. Nelson 22, Devin Collins 4.

Williston State (N.D.): Isaiah Williams 4, Eden Holt 27, Paul MacSteves 8, Kobey Lam 14, Jonathan Komagum 17, Alton Lynch 2, Nathaniel Powell 5.

