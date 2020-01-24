Men's basketball
DCC 88, Williston State 77
(Thursday)
|Dawson CC
|34
|54
|—
|88
|Williston State
|35
|42
|—
|77
Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 11, Kell Schwers 12, Roulervee Vann 6, Beau Satistevan 11, Charles Lampten 1, Kolten Hitt 10, Man Man Baker 11, C.J. Nelson 22, Devin Collins 4.
Williston State (N.D.): Isaiah Williams 4, Eden Holt 27, Paul MacSteves 8, Kobey Lam 14, Jonathan Komagum 17, Alton Lynch 2, Nathaniel Powell 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.