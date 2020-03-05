Men's basketball
Indian Hills 92, Dawson 65
|Dawson
|37
|28
|—
|65
|Indian Hills
|57
|35
|—
|92
Dawson Community College (27-7): Camron Dunfee 11, Kell Schwers 5, CJ Nelson 8, Beau Santistevan 2, Charles Lampten 7, Kolten Hitt 6, Kayden Hill 5, Man Man Baker 13, Roulervee Vann 2, Devin Collins 6.
Indian Hills, Iowa (30-3): Chris Payton 11, Malique Jacobs 14, Maurice Calloo 7, Drake Jeffries 10, Tyrese Nickelson 3, Chris Childs 9, Tyon Grant-Foster 29, JD Muila 3, Ben Lyon 2, Samba Kane 4.
Montana State 73, S. Utah 65
|Southern Utah
|22
|43
|—
|65
|MSU
|30
|43
|—
|73
Southern Utah (15-15, 8-11): Dre Marin 15, Swayne Morgan 15, Cameron Oluyitan 14, Maizen Fausett 9, John Knight III 7, Harrison Butler 5.
Montana State (16-14, 10-9): Jubrile Belo 25, Harald Frey 22, Mychael Paulo 8, Ladan Ricketts 6, Devin Kirby 4, Borja Fernandez 6, Finn Fleute 2.
Northern Colorado 71, Montana 64
|N. Colorado
|30
|41
|—
|71
|Montana
|25
|39
|—
|64
Northern Colorado (21-9, 14-5): Jonah Radebaugh 21, Trent Harris 12, Kur Jockuch 10, Matt Johnson 6, Bodie Hume 3, Kai Edwards 13, Sam Masten 4, Rodrick McCobb 2.
Montana (18-12, 14-5): Sayeed Pridgett 26, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 15, Jared Samuelson 8, Timmy Falls 6, Kendal Manuel 2, Kyle Owens 5, Mack Anderson 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.