Indian Hills 92, Dawson 65

Dawson37  28  65 
Indian Hills57  35  92 

Dawson Community College (27-7): Camron Dunfee 11, Kell Schwers 5, CJ Nelson 8, Beau Santistevan 2, Charles Lampten 7, Kolten Hitt 6, Kayden Hill 5, Man Man Baker 13, Roulervee Vann 2, Devin Collins 6.

Indian Hills, Iowa (30-3): Chris Payton 11, Malique Jacobs 14, Maurice Calloo 7, Drake Jeffries 10, Tyrese Nickelson 3, Chris Childs 9, Tyon Grant-Foster 29, JD Muila 3, Ben Lyon 2, Samba Kane 4.

Montana State 73, S. Utah 65

Southern Utah22  43  65 
MSU30  43  73 

Southern Utah (15-15, 8-11): Dre Marin 15, Swayne Morgan 15, Cameron Oluyitan 14, Maizen Fausett 9, John Knight III 7, Harrison Butler 5.

Montana State (16-14, 10-9): Jubrile Belo 25, Harald Frey 22, Mychael Paulo 8, Ladan Ricketts 6, Devin Kirby 4, Borja Fernandez 6, Finn Fleute 2.

Northern Colorado 71, Montana 64

N. Colorado30  41  71 
Montana25  39  64 

Northern Colorado (21-9, 14-5): Jonah Radebaugh 21, Trent Harris 12, Kur Jockuch 10, Matt Johnson 6, Bodie Hume 3, Kai Edwards 13, Sam Masten 4, Rodrick McCobb 2.

Montana (18-12, 14-5): Sayeed Pridgett 26, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 15, Jared Samuelson 8, Timmy Falls 6, Kendal Manuel 2, Kyle Owens 5, Mack Anderson 2.

