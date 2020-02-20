Men's basketball
Montana Tech 67, L-C State 64
|L-C State
|32
|32
|—
|64
|Montana Tech
|29
|38
|—
|67
Lewis-Clark State (25-2): Travis Yenor 5, Trystan Bradley 14, Josiah Westbrook 9, Hodges Bailey 5, Damek Mitchell 6, Khalil Stevenson 4, Jaxon Hughes 6, Jake Albright 15.
Montana Tech (16-11): Dylan Pannabecker 8, Taylor England 14, Sindou Diallo 13, Troy Owens Jr. 7, Drew Huse 12, Connor Kieckbusch 2, Christian Jones 5, Cody Baumstarck 6.
Portland State 87, Montana State 77
|Montana State
|39
|38
|—
|77
|Portland State
|36
|51
|—
|87
Montana State (14-12, 8-7): Amin Adamu 21, Harald Frey 6, Ladan Ricketts 10, Jubrile Belo 12, Devin Kirby 2, Mychael Paulo 11, Borja Fernandez 15.
Portland State (14-14, 8-8): Sal Nuhu 12, Markus Golder 8, Matt Hauser 2, Holland Woods 22, Alonzo Walker 9, Rshaad Goolsby 10, Kyle Greeley 9, Lamar Hamrick 6, Ian Burke 6, Chris Whitaker 3.
Alaska 71, MSUB 68
|MSUB
|37
|31
|—
|68
|Alaska
|37
|34
|—
|71
MSU Billings (10-15, 5-12): Clarence Daniels 6, Psalm Maduakor 8, Chrishon Dixon 6, Jordan Lehrer 6, Zharon Richmond 11, Tyler Green 15, Stevie James 3, Brandan Howard 13.
Alaska (11-15, 10-8): Shadeed Shabazz 22, Jalon McCullough 9, Spencer Sweet 17, Zach Hatch 2, Markel Banks 4, Quinn Daugharty 4, Koby Huerta 4, Alex Sommerfield 9.
